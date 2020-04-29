If you want to eat cheap and easy to make sweets, bet on these delicious french toast recipes

Kitchen Guide – 9 different french toast recipes to try today

In Brazil, french toast is a typical Christmas dish that has Portuguese influence, mainly in the Northeast region and in Rio de Janeiro. Here, traditional French toast recipes are made with thick slices of stale bread, dipped in milk, beaten eggs and condensed milk, fried in butter or oil, and sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon. It is also very common to soak the slices of bread in Port wine before frying them.

The first records of French toast in history were documented in the 15th century by the Spanish poet Juan del Encina, in which he described it as a dish to recover postpartum. In Portugal, this sweet is known as “golden slice” or “slice of calving”.

In addition to national specialty, french toast also arrived in several countries, but with other names. In the United States they are known as “french toast”, in England they are called “eggy bread” and in France the candy is called “pain perdu”. In each place the recipe has a particularity and variation that makes it tasty in different ways.

Did you feel like trying this delight? The Kitchen Guide separated 9 different french toast recipes to make at home today and, who knows, join as a typical Christmas dish. Check out!

9 french toast recipes to try today

Traditional French Toast

Traditional French Toast

Time: 40min

Yield: 15 units

Difficulty: easy

Traditional French toast ingredients

1 can of condensed milk

2 cups of tea

1 tablespoon of panettone or vanilla essence

1 lode type bread or 4 french breads aged in 2cm slices

3 beaten eggs

Frying oil

Powdered sugar and cinnamon for sprinkling

Method of preparation

In a bowl, mix the condensed milk with the milk and the essence. Pass the slices of bread in the liquid and let them absorb well. Drain the excess and pass in the beaten egg. Fry, little by little, in hot oil until golden on both sides. Drain on paper towels. Dip in cinnamon sugar and serve.

French toast stuffed with Ninho® milk

French toast stuffed with Ninho® milk

Time: 35min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ninho® milk stuffed french toast ingredients

3 eggs

1 cup of tea

1/2 can of condensed milk

1 large Italian bread in 1cm slices

Frying oil

Chocolate flavor ice cream icing to decorate

Ninho® milk for sprinkling

Filling

1 cup (tea) of Ninho® milk

6 tablespoons of condensed milk

4 tablespoons sour cream

Method of preparation

For the filling, in a bowl, mix the ingredients well and set aside. In another bowl, beat the eggs, add the milk, the condensed milk and mix well.

Take a slice of bread, put a portion of the filling in the middle and close with another slice of bread. Repeat the procedure with the rest of the slices of bread and the filling.

Pass each sandwich through the egg mixture, leaving it well moistened. Heat a non-stick frying pan with 1 finger of oil on the bottom.

As soon as the oil gets hot, add the french toast, gradually, and fry until golden brown, turning it to brown on both sides. Remove and drain on paper towels. Decorate with chocolate icing, sprinkle with Ninho® milk and serve.

Nutella® stuffed french toast

Nutella® stuffed french toast

Time: 20min

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Nutella® stuffed french toast ingredients

3 eggs

1 cup of tea

1/2 can of condensed milk

1 large Italian bread in 1cm slices

1 cup of Nutella®

Frying oil

Powdered sugar and cinnamon for sprinkling

Nutella® and chopped nuts for garnish

Method of preparation

In a bowl, beat the eggs, add the milk, the condensed milk and mix. Reserve. Take a slice of bread, put a portion of Nutella® and close with another slice of bread.

Repeat the procedure with the rest of the slices of bread and Nutella®. Pass each French toast through the egg mixture.

In a non-stick frying pan with oil, over medium heat, fry the french toast, little by little, until golden on both sides.

Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon. Decorate with Nutella®, nuts and serve.

French toast with orange

French toast with orange

Time: 30min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

French toast ingredients with orange

2 cups of tea

5 tablespoons of sugar

2 tablespoons orange zest

3 sliced ​​stale breads

2 eggs

Frying oil

Powdered sugar and cinnamon for sprinkling

Method of preparation

In a bowl, mix together milk, sugar and orange zest. Pass the breads through this mixture and lightly beaten eggs. Fry in hot oil, little by little, until golden brown. Remove, drain on paper towels and serve sprinkled with mixed sugar and cinnamon.

Cheap french toast

Cheap french toast

Time: 30min

Yield: 15 units

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of cheap french toast

3 eggs

1/2 cup of tea

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

1/2 cup of tea

3 stale French breads sliced

Frying oil

Powdered sugar and cinnamon for sprinkling

Method of preparation

In a bowl, place the eggs, sugar, vanilla essence mixed with milk and beat with a fork. In this mixture pass the slices of bread on both sides and fry in hot oil, little by little, until golden brown. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with powdered sugar and cinnamon. Serve.

French toast stuffed with wine

French toast stuffed with wine

Time: 30min

Yield: 5 servings

Difficulty: easy

French toast stuffed with wine

1/2 cup of condensed milk

1 cup of tea

4 tablespoons of Port wine

3 eggs

1 pinch of ground cinnamon

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of creamy dulce de leche

1 Italian bread in 1cm slices

Frying oil

Powdered sugar and cinnamon for sprinkling

Cinnamon sticks to decorate

Method of preparation

In a bowl, mix condensed milk, milk, port wine, eggs and cinnamon.

Pass the dulce de leche on half of the bread slices and place the remaining bread slices on top, forming sandwiches.

Pass the slices of bread through the condensed milk mixture and fry, little by little, in a frying pan with a little oil until golden brown.

Drain on paper towels and transfer to a serving dish. Sprinkle with sugar mixed with cinnamon, decorate with cinnamon sticks and, if desired, serve with ice cream.

French toast with dulce de leche

French toast with dulce de leche

Time: 30min

Yield: 5 servings

Difficulty: easy

French toast with dulce de leche ingredients

2 eggs

4 tablespoons of sugar

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) milk

1 sliced ​​Italian bread

Frying oil

1 cup (tea) of creamy dulce de leche

1/2 cup (cream) sour cream

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Ice cream flavor to accompany

Method of preparation

In a bowl, mix the eggs, sugar and milk. Pass the slices of bread through this mixture and fry, little by little, in a nonstick skillet with a little hot oil, little by little, until golden brown.

Drain on absorbent paper and transfer to a serving dish. In a bowl, mix the dulce de leche with the cream and distribute over the french toast. Sprinkle with walnuts and serve with cream ice cream.

French toast

French toast

Time: 40min

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of French toast

1 cup (condensed) tea

1 cup of tea

3 beaten eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla essence

4 stale French breads cut in half

3 tablespoons of butter

Powdered cinnamon and sugar for sprinkling

Way of preparation

In a blender, beat the condensed milk, milk, eggs and vanilla until smooth and transfer to a bowl.

Pass the slices of bread in this mixture and fry, in a non-stick frying pan, over medium heat, with the butter, until golden on both sides. Remove from heat, transfer to a serving dish, sprinkle with cinnamon, sugar and serve immediately.

Roasted french toast with nuts

Roasted french toast with nuts

Time: 30min

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of roasted french toast with nuts

2 eggs

2 and 1/2 cups (tea) of milk

5 tablespoons of sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla essence

1 cup of chopped walnuts

2 sliced ​​Italian breads

Grease margarine

Powdered sugar and cinnamon for sprinkling

Cream ice cream to accompany

Method of preparation

In a bowl, mix eggs, milk, sugar, essence and nuts. Pass the slices of bread, one by one, in this mixture.

Place one slice of bread next to the other in a large greased pan and place in a medium oven, preheated, for 7 minutes or until golden brown.

Remove, transfer to a serving dish, sprinkle with sugar, cinnamon and serve with vanilla ice cream.

