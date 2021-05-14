9 Cute Mini Fridges 2021 – Best Mini Fridges for Your Space

Courtesy

You know what I hate? Removing my body from my heavenly bed and dragging myself to the kitchen whenever I get hungry or thirsty. I’m just saying … If I could have a cold, crisp soda or some nice cheese to nibble on within arms reach, I’d be one happy clam. This may be a classic lazy girl prob, but to me, it’s an unnecessary chore that could be easily solved by a simple, cute mini fridge. (Emphasis on cute!)

The beauty of a mini fridge is that it can store a decent amount of snacks and drinks (for you AND some friends) while also fitting nicely into small spaces. Heck, you could even store some of your favorite skincare in there, prolonging their shelf life a bit.

And because I know you relate, I’ve gathered up nine aesthetically pleasing mini fridges worth your gaze. They’ll keep your fave things chilled and look chic while doing so. So go ahead and shop through this list of fab minis. You are welcome in advance.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1

this blue beauty

Freestanding Mini Fridge with Freezer Galanz wayfair.com

$ 179.90

I am living for this gorge gem! Not only will she be useful and handy for all your food and bev storage needs, but she’ll also be a great statement piece for your space.

two

this multi-functional one

Compact Portable Mini Fridge Cooluli amazon.com

$ 79.99

This tiny cutie won’t only hold allll the snacks, but it can also be used to refrigerate beauty products. To jane-of-all-trades!

3

this one with a freezer

2 Door Mini Fridge Chiller and Freezer BOSSIN amazon.com

$ 209.99

Go all out and get one that comes with a fridge AND a freezer. This bright design features three removable glass shelves and an ice cube tray.

4

this sleek bestseller

Single Door Mini Fridge with Freezer BLACK + DECKER amazon.com

$ 139.98

This mini fridge is so sleek and roomy. Plus, it has more than 3,000 glowing reviews on Amazon.

5

this adorable design

Pearl Boba Tea Mini Fridge Smoko Now Smoko Now

$ 109.00

This boba bb is just TOO CUTE not to purchase ?? It’s a limited edition, so I strongly suggest adding this to your cart ASAP.

6

this pink pick

Mini Fridge AstroAI amazon.com

$ 49.99

If pink fits the ~ aesthetic ~ of your room, grab this sweet smol fridge that can hold six (!!) soda cans and then some.

7

this retro look

Refrigerator with Side Bottle Opener Frigidaire amazon.com

$ 199.99

Looking for a miniature fridge that’s v spacious? This stunning lavender one by Frigidaire has three shelves and a side compartment. It even has an adjustable thermostat and a built-in bottle opener!

8

this purple style

Mini Fridge – Purple

Yes, you need a dedicated ice cube chamber freezer in your mini fridge. And yes, this one has that.

9

this neutral one

Mini Fridge – Creamy Vanilla Insignia ™ bestbuy.com

$ 129.99

Are neutral shades more your vibe? Snag this retro vanilla-hued one that’ll look so stylish in your room. It comes with adjustable door racks and a bottle opener.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below