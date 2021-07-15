9 Cute Airport Outfit Ideas for Women

@aimeesong | @kellyaugustine
Traveling is picking back up again now for those who are fully vaccinated, but just make sure you’re following the CDC guidelines wherever you’re going and to still wear a mask where it’s required! If you do have a trip on the horizon, we’ve rounded up a bunch of cute airport outfits that’ll have you feeling comfortable and stylish for any short or lengthy travels ahead. And you don’t necessarily have to get on a plane to wear ’em — ever heard of a train, bus, or car, perhaps? These looks work for any and all modes of transportation.
Even if you don’t have something planned, you can still daydream that you * are * headed somewhere bougie by looking at all these chic travel ‘fits. Whether you’re in need of some fashion inspiration (or a lil distraction from, you know, life in general), check out a few of the cutest airport outfit ideas, below.
A Blazer and Joggers
@camilacoelho
What’s the easiest way to make joggers look sophisticated? Throw a blazer on top and tuck in your tee.
Thatcher Stretch-Cotton Blazer
Lafayette 148 New York saksfifthavenue.com
$ 598.00
Cropped and Cool Sweatshirt
Good American Essentials amazon.com
$ 75.00
Live In Jogger Pants
ZELLA nordstrom.com
$ 59.00
Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe (Women)
ADIDAS nordstrom.com
$ 85.00
A Crop Top and Paperbag Pants
@denisebidot
An off-the-shoulder blouse that has long sleeves will sorta keep ya warm while showing a little skin. Anchor the look with comfy paperbag pants and clear sandals if you’re feeling fancy.
Off-the-Shoulder Bodysuit
PrettyLittleThing
$ 125.00
Ankle Length Paperbag Trousers
Who What Wear target.com
$ 37.99
Victorie slide
SCHUTZ nordstrom.com
$ 144.95
Tote Bag
Tumi saksfifthavenue.com
$ 495.00
A Metallic Jacket and Jeans
@thassianaves
Bring a pair of basic jeans to life with a metallic leather jacket, fun graphic shirt, and trendy snake boots.
Bad Gurl Mini T-Shirt
Ksubi saksfifthavenue.com
$ 90.00
Remi High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans
HUDSON nordstrom.com
$ 195.00
A Knit Sweater and Matching Pants
@aimeesong
Grab a matching set to keep in your closet for those days when you’re running late. Again, python boots pretty much go with everything and will set the entire look off.
Ribbed Wool-Blend Sweater
IRIS & INK theoutnet.com
$ 110.00
Ribbed Wool-Blend Wide-Leg Pants
IRIS & INK theoutnet.com
$ 135.00
A Camo Sweatshirt and Coordinating Pants
@laurennicolefk
Camo is another classic that you can always rely on. Here, it makes sweatpants and a sweatshirt look extra cute, especially with those cool Nikes.
Sunglasses
QUAY AUSTRALIA nordstrom.com
$ 55.00
Farallon Print Sweatshirt
Athleta athleta.gap.com
$ 39.99
Camo Farallon Jogger
Athleta athleta.gap.com
$ 108.00
An All-White Look
@masantosoficial
If you aren’t a messy eater, you cool stroll through the airport in an all-white look accented with black accessories and comfy espadrilles.
Distressed Straight Leg Boyfriend Jeans
DL 1961 nordstrom.com
$ 189.00
Polan Espadrilles
Soludos x Jason shopbop.com
$ 75.00
Kuei Mini Crossbody Belt Bag
Brandon Blackwood shopbop.com
$ 192.50
A Parka and Cargo Pants
@andressasuita
The monochrome trend makes dressing for the travel Instagram pic easy. And cargo pants give you a safe and easy-to-reach place to keep your passport.
Paperbag Cargo Pants
ENDLESS ROSE nordstrom.com
$ 90.00
Move Platform High Top Sneaker
CONVERSE nordstrom.com
$ 80.00
A Fuzzy Jacket and Lived-In Jeans
@itsallchictome
To make sure you don’t freeze on that flight, bring that teddy bear coat with you. It’ll also elevate your tie-dye shirt and distressed jeans.
Camel Coat
PrettyLittleThing prettylittlething.us
$ 57.00
501® Distressed Crop Jeans
Warren Sneakers
Vince shopbop.com
$ 195.00
A Romper and Tons of Accessories
@kellyaugustine
Rompers are the perfect one-and-done situation. That way you’ll have time to pick out some fun accessories, like a bucket hat, tinted sunglasses, and velcro sandals.
Bucket Hat
KBETHOS walmart.com
$ 9.99
Cotton Utility Romper
IN SAISON nordstrom.com
$ 88.00
