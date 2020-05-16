We know that the arrival of a baby becomes one of the most important days for many couples. Surely your parents will never forget the exact day and time of your birth.

And although each baby is special and unique, there are a couple of coincidences and curiosities that babies born share regardless of the month or the conditions in which they were born.

Today we share some of these curiosities:

01. When a little one is born it is believed that it cries of “lies” because its crying does not bring tears. This occurs because their tear ducts are still closed.

02. A newborn may have more hair at that time, than as it grows. This is because babies lose it with the rubbing of the sheets. However, it eventually grows back.

03. Babies clear their airways through sneezing; so you don’t have to worry if you hear your baby sneeze.

04. Another curiosity is that babies have the ability to swallow and suck at the same time, that is why they do not drown when they are feeding.

05. During pregnancy, babies accumulate 3,000 million times their weight.

06. Newborns’ heads are equivalent to 1/4 and their brains are equivalent to 10% of their total weight.

07. When a baby has a cold, it does not grow; for this reason it is more common to notice its growth during spring than during autumn.

08. The little ones explore their environment through the sense of touch. The most sensitive receptors in their little bodies are in the mouth; this is the reason why they usually introduce things into it.

09. All babies are born with blue eyes. This is because the pigment that colors the eyes, called melanin, has not yet developed.

Interesting, right?. These are just some curious facts about newborns.