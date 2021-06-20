MIAMI.

Nine children Y an adult they died in a bulky accident from various vehicles in a highway from Alabama when strong storms lashed the south of USAa county coroner confirmed Sunday.

The accident Saturday in a interstate highway near the city of Greenville involved at least 15 vehicles and it may have been caused by the strong rains, which forced drivers to drive under the water-covered road, said the coroner of the Butler County, Wayne Garlock.

Among those killed are a father and daughter aboard an SUV, as well as eight occupants of a van carrying infants from a county-run shelter for girls, local media reported.

