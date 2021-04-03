9 best weather widgets for Android (2021)

You probably already have a good weather app installed on your mobile. But you can always go further, either with a rain and storm alarm, or with a weather widget with which you can see the weather status directly from your home screen.

Today we focus on the latter case, selecting the best weather widgets for Android that can be downloaded.

Weather widgets for Android: the best you can download

OverdropYahoo WeatherGeometric WeatherToday WeatherCarrot WeatherYoWindow Weather MyRadar WeatherAppy WeatherAccuWeather

Among the widgets that we have chosen you can find them of all kinds. Some of them are animated weather widgets, while others are much simpler and allow you to take a look at the state of the weather at a glance.

The best free widgets for Android

Overdrop

In its day we already analyzed Overdrop, a minimalist weather app with an exquisite design, which stands out for having a modern and easy-to-use user interface, and for including a large collection of useful widgets for the home screen.

Overdrop has widgets of all styles and for all tastes, with minimalist, colorful, simple designs, as well as some inspired by other popular widgets like the Google Pixel weather widget.

In total, there are more than 50 different widgets, which allow showing the real-time weather statusas well as the date and time or the remaining battery level.

Today, Overdrop could perfectly count on the best weather widgets for Android for its immense variety. In addition, we are talking about one of the most advanced weather apps with the best design.

Yahoo Weather

One of the classics within the weather apps is Yahoo Weather. Its interface may not be as polished as that of other applications of this type, but it does have some useful widgets that show all the information that we might need when consulting the meteorology.

Geometric Weather

Another weather app that stands out for having a simple and neat design is Geometric Weather. And of course, it also includes a good handful of quality widgets for the home screen.

One of its advantages is the possibility of customize the widget with different styles, to adapt it to the style of our home screen.

Today Weather

It is one of our favorite weather apps, and it is, among other things, for have an exquisite design, which also extend to the appearance of the home screen widgets with which the application has.

All of them maintain a simple and elegant aesthetic, according to the design of the application. In addition, it is possible to choose between different sizes and different widgets to choose from.

Carrot Weather

Since its arrival on Android, Carrot Weather It has already become one of the best apps of the time that exist.

It is a very original app, with somewhat unusual messages for such an application. It also has a customizable widget. The app is free, although some of its functions are paid.

YoWindow Weather

With a design similar to that of Yahoo Weather, YoWindow offers an experience of time precise thanks to the various sources of obtaining meteorological information that it uses.

All of this is combined with a useful weather widget with different styles to choose from. Among the collection of widgets, we find clock and weather widget, weekly weather forecast, 14-day weather forecast or widget for current weather.

MyRadar Weather

So you can have the classic HTC Sense clock widget on your mobile

MyRadar takes the experience of weather apps one level further, giving the possibility of consult an animated weather radar. Said radar can be had in a widget on home screen to quickly check if there are weather changes to our location.

Appy Weather

Winner of one of the Google Play Store design awards, Appy Weather It is one of the best weather apps that exist today. It has a minimalist, yet colorful design, and offers a more personal experience by displaying information that is easy to understand by any type of user.

Its widgets are most useful and convenient, and they maintain a minimalist design, according to the aesthetics of the application itself. If you are concerned about the aesthetics of your home screen, without a doubt Appy Weather is the app you need.

AccuWeather

Probably one of the most famous weather apps that exist. AccuWeather is not only an app to check the most complete status. It also includes widgets of different styles, which can be customized to check the weather forecast in the most visual way possible.

Related topics: Apps, Android Apps Tool

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all