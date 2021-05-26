9 Best Vinyl Turntables You Can Buy (2021)

Record player so you can take advantage of your old (and new) vinyls.

Music, like everything, has evolved a lot for a while now, and the physical format is losing popularity compared to digital. However, This does not mean that the physical format is dead, far from it. Many users still have vinyl record players to continue enjoying that retro sound they like so much.

If you also want to give the vinyls you have at home a chance, you can still do it, since you can find a large number of vinyl record player at a good price that are going to make you enjoy vinyl again as God intended.

Top best vinyl record players you can buy

We have selected some of the best vinyl record players you can buy, with different features that you will learn about below. From building materials to connectivity, there are many details to keep in mind when buying a turntable.

Udreamer vinyl record playerPrixton VC400 record player PRIXTON Marconi vinyl record playerMersoco vinyl record player WOCKODER KD-3011BL Vinyl record player Voksun vinyl record player Ion Max LPT vinyl record player Sunstech PXR3 vinyl record player

Udreamer vinyl record player

A simple, elegant and versatile turntable. It is made of natural wood and has a translucent lid on the top that It gives it a retro look that attracts us quite a bit. In addition, it has Bluetooth connectivity, an RCA output and a headphone jack.

Know more: Natural wood turntable

Prixton VC400 turntable

For its part, this turntable is a compact model, ideal to take it anywhere without becoming too heavy. It is available in various colors and features Bluetooth connectivity, and even with a USB through which you can also play the music we want to hear.

Know more: Prixton VC400 turntable

PRIXTON Marconi vinyl record player

A vinyl record player case that has two built-in speakers, FM radio, RCA port, USB and a minimalist look and with wood finishes that we find most interesting. In addition, it also has Bluetooth connectivity to connect the smartphone.

Know more: PRIXTON Marconi vinyl record player

Mersoco vinyl record player

One of the turntables that we find most interesting, with a look that literally fits with everything, and two speakers that ensure a decent sound for your music. It is an option quite interesting and for a contained price.

Know more: Mersoco vinyl record player

Vinyl Record Player WOCKODER KD-3011BL

A good home turntable is this one made by WOCKODER, a KD-3011BL model that supports three playback speeds: 33/45/78 rpm. When you close it, it looks like a suitcase, having two speakers on the front that ensure the best sound. Also, you can play music by Bluetooth, USB, microSD card and 3.5mm cable.

Know more: WOCKODER KD-3011BL Vinyl Record Player

Voksun Vinyl Record Player

Good value for money offers this Voksun turntable that, in addition to vinyl, you can play your favorite songs via Bluetooth 5.0, AUX, USB and SD card. It has a classic design in black with silver details that falls in love with the naked eye, two stereo speakers and supports 3 sizes of vinyl records (7/10/12 inches) and 3 speeds (33/45/78 RMP).

Know more: Voksun Vinyl Record Player

Ion Max LP vinyl record player

Two good built-in speakers This Ion Max LP vinyl record player will fill the entire room with sound. It has a lovely wood finish (brown or black) and supports high quality 3 speeds. In addition, it comes with a protective dust cover, 45 adapter and included felt mat.

Know more: Ion Max LP vinyl record player

Sunstech PXR3 turntable

If you are looking for differential functions in this Sunstech PXR3 vinyl turntable, you are right. In addition to being compatible with two speeds 2 speeds (33 and 45 RPM), it has Analog AM / FM stereo tuner, direct recording to USB, digital conversion of songs to MP3, remote control and, of course, two integrated stereo speakers.

Know more: Sunstech PXR3 turntable

Vinyl record player i-box

One of the most advanced turntables From this list is this one manufactured by i-box, with which you can listen to play vinyls, CDs, cassette tapes, FM radio, music from your mobile via Bluetooth, songs from a microSD card and also from a USB memory. All this with the audio quality assured by the two built-in 2 x 2 W stereo speakers, and a style of the most vintage.

Know more: I-box vinyl record player

