9 best USB car chargers (2021)

Charge your mobile in the car with maximum safety with these USB chargers, also at the best price.

Have a USB car charger It is essential, since there may be some occasion when it will take time to return home, but you need your smartphone to guide you, or simply to be able to receive calls and messages during work hours. In addition, it is an accessory that does not cost too much money, and that it is always better to have it and not use it than to need it and not have one by hand.

Right now, USB car chargers have evolved a lot, and there are some very interesting ones on the market that They allow several charges at the same time and they even have fast charging. There is a great variety, and that is reflected in the best USB chargers for the car that we will know next.

Top best USB car chargers

These USB car chargers pack the best features like multiple charging ports and fast charge support. Of course, offer the best cargo security. Learn about its most important characteristics and choose which one will be chosen to carry out emergency charges on your car.

Aukey double charger Rampow double charger Ainope double charger Tecknet Quad charger DIVI double charger Thlevel double charger RAVPower double charger DeepDream Triple charger Anker double charger

Aukey Double Charger

QuickCharge 3.0 with adaptive charging technology and the reliability of a brand like Aukey. You can charge your devices at a good speed, with a also 36W power and two USB ports.

Know more: Aukey double charger

Rampow Double Charger

If you are looking for discretion and a simple design that does not stand out too much, the Rampow Dual Charger is a good option. It has a power of 24W and a charging speed of 2.4A In addition, it has an LED on each port to know if it is charging.

Know more: Rampow Double Charger

Ainope double charger

Metal construction, QuickCharge 3.0 and 36W of power for one of the most solvent chargers that you can find. In addition, its compact size does not protrude too much from the socket, and aesthetically it also seems a good option.

Know more: Ainope double charger

Tecknet Quad Charger

If there are a lot of people in the car, there is nothing better than this quad charger, that with its 48W and 9.6A will be able to charge four devices with intelligent and adaptable charging.

Know more: Tecknet Quad Charger

DIVI double charger

A good accessory for your car is this DIVI charger, with a compact size that will hardly take up space in the vehicle. In addition, it has an all-metal design, two charging ports that can charge with one 24W maximum power and protection against overcurrent, overload, overheating and high temperature.

Know more: DIVI double charger

Thlevel double charger

This USB car charger manufactured by Thlevel, with a double charging port, is one of the most complete models on the market. Integra switch to turn it on and off, and thus save energy, and a led screen which reports the charging power currently being used. In addition, it is compatible with the QuickCharge 3.0 charge And it can charge at a maximum power of 18W.

Know more: Thlevel double charger

RAVPower dual charger

From RAVPower comes this charger that stands out for a reduced size it barely protrudes from the socket. In addition, it includes two side springs that ensure a stable connection. With this charger you can charge up to two devices with one fast charging up to 40W, without forgetting that it is composed of the best protections against overheating, overloads and short circuits.

Know more: RAVPower dual charger

DeepDream Triple Charger

Three charging ports are included in this DeepDream USB car charger, which offers a maximum power output up to 30W. Has a wide compatibility with smartphone models and a premium design to charge safely.

Know more: Triple DeepDream charger

Anker double charger

The last option that we want to recommend is this Anker USB charger, with a beautiful design which will add a touch of elegance to your car. In addition, it has a scratch resistant surface, so it will always keep that beautiful red color. With its two charging ports you can charge two devices simultaneously to one 24W maximum power.

Know more: Anker double magazine

