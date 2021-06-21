9 Best Tinted Sunscreens and SPF Makeup of 2021

Katie buckleitner

You know everyone seems to have their holy-grail beauty product? Like, the one thing they just can’t live without? Well, mine is tinted sunscreen. Seriously, I use a tinted sunscreen every morning, even if I’m not going outside, and TBH, you should be too. A good tinted sunscreen (as long as it has SPF 30 or more, and protects from both UVA and UVB rays) will help prevent sun damage, like fine lines and dark spots, and, more seriously, skin cancer. And since it’s got a little tint to it, it’ll also help tone down any redness, hyperpigmentation, and breakouts, while delivering a bit of moisture too. Basically, tinted moisturizers — like these nine options below— are the ultimate multitasking, skincare-meets-makeup product that your morning skincare routine needs right now.

Best Tinted Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin

EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen

Legit every dermatologist I’ve ever met with has told me to use this sheer tinted sunscreen from EltaMD. It protects skin from UVA and UVB rays, feels ultra lightweight, and is infused with niacinamide to help minimize breakouts, redness, and acne scars.

Best Moisturizing Tinted Sunscreen

Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer

This three-in-one tinted sunscreen acts like a moisturizer, SPF, and skin tint in one. In the morning, apply a few pumps to your clean dry skin, blend it in using your fingers, and you’re done! You can also layer it over regular face moisturizer for an extra dewy look too.

Best Tinted Sunscreen for Oily Skin

Supergoop Mattescreen Sunscreen SPF 40

Supergoop makes a ton of excellent sunscreens, but this all-mineral tinted version is hands-down my fave. The sheer tint works with all skin tones, and the fluffy, mousse-like texture is easy to blend and leaves skin with a soft, matte finish so you don’t look overly shiny.

Best Water-Resistant Tinted Sunscreen

MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Crème SPF 30 Sunscreen

This ultra-creamy tinted sunscreen is water resistant for up to 80 minutes, so it’s perf for beach and pool days. You’ll still need to reapply, but it’s definitely the best option is you’re looking to minimize sunburn and sun damage while swimming and sweating this summer.

Best Clean Tinted Sunscreen

Drunk Elephant Umbra Tint Physical Daily Defense SPF 30

Drunk Elephant’s OG sunscreen has been a regular in my routine for years, and this sheer tinted version is just as good. The clean, plant-based formula uses 20 percent zinc oxide SPF to shield skin from UVA and UVB rays, plus sunflower and raspberry seeds extracts to protect from environmental damage.

Best Tinted Sunscreen for Deep Skin Tones

Unsun Mineral Tinted Sunscreen SPF 30 Medium / Dark

Even though it’s made with mineral blockers like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, this tinted sunscreen doesn’t leave behind a weird chalky cast, so it’s totally cool to use on all skin tones. It’s also made with all-natural ingredients, like coconut oil and shea butter.

Best Lightweight Tinted Sunscreen

Bareminerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30

This tinted sunscreen is ideal for anyone who tends to avoid SPF because they hate how it feels. The gel-cream texture is ultra-lightweight, sinks in fast, is non-greasy, and has a buildable tint that helps hide zits and dark spots without feeling heavy or “makeup-y.”

Best Brightening Tinted Sunscreen

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Glow

I’m obsessed with this ultra-sheer tinted sunscreen for my no-makeup makeup days. The SPF 50 formula comes in two light-reflecting shades — glow and bronze—to give your skin an ethereal, just-napped-on-the-beach look. Plus, it helps blur discoloration, soothe inflammation, and protect skin from the damaging effects of blue light (ahem, your phone).

Best Full-Coverage Tinted Sunscreen

It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC + Cream with SPF 50+

This tinted sunscreen feels just like a foundation, making it the perfect choice for anyone who prefers more coverage. It instantly covers redness, melasma, and breakouts (without settling into fine lines or pores), while protecting skin with a mineral-based SPF 50.

Lauren Balsamo Deputy Beauty Director Lauren Balsamo is the deputy beauty director at Cosmopolitan covering all things skin, hair, makeup, and nails for both the magazine and website.

