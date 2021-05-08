9 best solar chargers to charge your mobile (2021)

The only thing you will need to recharge your smartphone is sunlight.

Nobody likes to be stranded and without a battery in their mobile. Therefore, if you are going to spend the whole day away from home, we recommend you bring a solar charger, because with this accessory you will not need a plug to charge your phone.

These devices are similar to external batteries or powerbanks, although they just need sunlight to recharge its energy and thus also be able to recharge the smartphone’s battery. We recommend you the best solar chargers what can you buy.

Top of the best solar chargers to recharge your mobile

Solar chargers for your mobile are not especially expensive accessories. In addition, they have an extensive mAh capacity for charge your smartphone repeatedly. These are the main features of the models included in our selection.

Dywill Solar Charger

Dywill external battery comes with a capacity of 26,800 mAh and 4 lighting modes (bright, dim, SOS and strobe) so you can use them at the appropriate time. It has been designed to protect your devices, it will avoid overloads and excess temperatures.

Know more: Dywill solar charger

Elzle solar charger

Their 26,800 mAh they will allow you to load 6 to 8 times a smartphone with a medium battery. Incorporate inputs USB-C, also an LED lamp that you can use in emergencies. The IPX6 certification ensures its resistance to splashes, and you can take it wherever you go without worry.

Know more: Elzle solar charger

SWEYE solar charger

With a capacity of 26800 mAh, will be able to load between 6 and 8 times a smartphone of autonomy in the current average (about 3500 mAh). It incorporates a high quality lithium battery that has passed aging tests to ensure its good performance. It has USB and microUSB inputs.

Know more: SWEYE solar charger

Hiluckey Solar PowerBank

It includes 5 watt Qi wireless charging and a capacity of 26,800 mAh enough to charge your mobile between 5 and 6 times. Its main advantage is that it is especially portable and that it includes a flashlight perfect for going camping.

Know more: PowerBank Hiluckey

DJROLL solar charger

One of the best solar chargers on the market is this one from DJROLL, with a wide 36,000 mAh capacity that you can charge your smartphone more than 6 times. In addition, it supports fast charging and wireless charging, and it has 3 USB outputs, that is, you can charge up to 4 devices at once.

Know more: DJROLL solar charger

QTshine Solar Charger

Among the cheap solar chargers is also this one manufactured by QTshine, with a 26,800 mAh capacity. It has two USB-C type inputs and one micro-USB input. In addition, it offers universal compatibility, so you can charge most technology devices that have a USB port.

Know more: QTshine Solar Charger

Ekrist Solar Charger

From this Ekrist solar charger, with 26,800 mAh capacity, we highlight your compact design, which makes it possible to always carry it with you to be something comfortable. On the other hand, it is widely compatible with smartphones from different manufacturers, so you can use it without problem to charge your mobile.

Know more: Ekrist Solar Charger

Soluser solar charger

Another good option in the solar charger market is the Soluser model, with 26,800 mAh capacity. There are many characteristics that stand out in this charger, such as the possibility of charging three devices at the same time, its impermeability against rain thanks to the IPX6 certification and the flashlight that it equips, which can be very useful during your excursions.

Know more: Soluser solar charger

Sendowtek Solar Charger

Sendowtek is the manufacturer of this solar charger with 26,800 mAh capacity and 5 high-efficiency solar panels to recharge your energy faster. It is made of ABS material, so you can expect a good resistance to dust, bumps and drops. In addition to having a flashlight, it has an emergency light for the dark.

Know more: Sendowtek Solar Charger

