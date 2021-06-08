9 best smart plugs to gain comfort and save light (2021)

You can turn them on and off from anywhere with your smartphone.

The smart plugs They are a most curious product, since they are plugs, of a lifetime, but that you can control through your mobile. So you have something like a virtual switch at your fingertips and that you can drive from anywhere.

This is very useful for all those occasions when, for example, you forget to turn off a lamp, or you realize that you have left the television on before leaving the house. And the truth is that once you get used to these devices, they make your life much easier.

Therefore, to make your life easier, we have selected 9 smart plugs that you can control from your mobile and that will make your day to day something more comfortable.

Top best smart plugs to save light

Smart plugs give you the convenience of being able to control their operation from your smartphone, wherever you are. That includes turning it off and on from an app, and also programming it at a specific time. For example, you can schedule its on and off within the cheapest stretch of electricity and thus save light.

In short, there are many options that one of these smart plugs offers you, both in terms of convenience and savings. We tell you the main characteristics of those chosen as best models of the moment.

TECKIN SP22-2 smart plug (pack 2)

This smart plug is signed by TP-Link, so it also works with Alexa, Google Home, and IFTT. We are facing a somewhat larger model that has the ability to monitor the energy used by the connected device.

TP-Link Tapo P100 Smart Plug

A smart plug with remote and manual control, a minimalist aesthetic and in a very attractive white color, and that also does not require a Hub. You may program on and off times and even activate it by voice. A very interesting option compatible with Alexa, Google Home and also with IFTT.

Refoss smart plug (pack 3)

Another more compact device still, that does not require a Hub and that you can control by voice thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant. This model also has options to program the on and off, and with a manufacturer’s own application to configure it.

TECKIN SP21 smart plug (pack 2)

Here we have two smart plugs compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, and with a fairly discreet design. They have a timer option as well as remote control from anywhere, so they are a great option.

Gosund smart plug (pack 2)

In addition to the app on your smartphone, another aspect that prevents you from having to get up from the sofa to control these smart plugs from Gosund is its compatibility with Alexa and Google Home, so you can handle them just with your voice. It is easy to install and also has timer function and consumption monitoring, so that you keep an exhaustive control of your spending on electricity.

Nooie smart plugs (pack 2)

A good cheap option on the market is this one from Nooie, made up of two smart plugs compatible with 2.4 GHz WiFi networks. By simply downloading the Nooie application on your smartphone, you will be able to control the use of these plugs, and turn them off and on remotely. You can too schedule a time for each of them and control them by voice, as they are compatible with Alexa and Google Home.

Meross smart plug (pack 3)

If you want to start the transformation of your home towards a smarter one, this pack of 3 smart plugs from Meross may interest you. Are from reduced size, can be controlled remotely with the Meross app on your smartphone and have energy monitor to know how much you spend on electricity with connected devices, all with the maximum security.

ELEHOT smart plugs (4 pack)

More than complete is this pack of 4 smart plugs from ELEHOT, ideal for bringing artificial intelligence to different rooms in your house. You can control them remotely with the Smart Life app, programming a timer, a specific time or turning them off without having to get out of bed. They have protection against circuits and the most important safety certificates.

Gosund Mini Smart Plug

A different design has this mini smart plug from Gosund, with two sockets that can be controlled individually or together. This model offers you everything you need: remote control by app, timer, voice control with Alexa and Google Home, schedule programming and energy monitor to save on electricity bills.

