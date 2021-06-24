9 Best Self-Cleaning Litter Boxes 2021 – Best Automatic Litter Boxes

Courtesy

Having a cat is nice and all until you realize you need to be scooping litter and poo all the damn time. But because we live in a world where advanced technology exists (bless you, 2021), you won’t have to be consistently picking up feces from a box thanks to self-cleaning litter boxes being A Thing. These gifts from above literally do all the poop work by using disposable waste trays, automatic rake systems, and other insane modern machinery to make life easier for feline owners like yourself. Not only did I gather a bunch of these nifty and helpful inventions for ya, but I gathered the best self-cleaning litter boxes that are out there.

You’ll be quite surprised to learn that most of these things aren’t just your traditional flat piece of plastic. There are kinds that quite literally look like spaceships, and there’s even one that actually could pass for a toilet. (I speak the truth.) I mean, your cat only deserves the finest! So go on and shop the most state-of-the-art self-cleaning litter boxes the interweb has to offer because I know you’re 100 percent over picking up after your kitty.

1

this hooded box

Automatic Self Cleaning Litter Box PetSafe amazon.com $ 189.99

$ 169.95 (11% off)

The best part about this bad boy is that it’s currently discounted! It comes in three different colors — gray, purple, and taupe — if you have a preference for your feline. And it also has a “health counter“ so you can keep track of how often Hello Kitty uses le box.

two

this one that works with wifi

3 Connect Litter Robot litter-robot.com

$ 499.00

You already know how good this thing is if it’s Wifi-enabled and has a 4.5-star rating with more than 11,000 reviews. When you connect your phone to the app, you can virtually see the waste drawer level and keep tabs on your cat’s usage history for insights on their well-being.

3

this one that rotates

Simply Clean Cat Litter Box, Medium

Guys, this poop container is a whole damn conveyor system that sifts the litter and removes all the poo every 30 minutes. How cool?!?

4

this affordable box

Self-Cleaning Litter Box Omega Paw amazon.com

$ 44.51

This under- $ 50 litter box will fit right in with your home if you have a muted / neutral ~ aesthetic ~ goin ‘on. And its roominess allows for kitties of all sizes, so you don’t have to worry about whether or not your lil tabby will fit inside.

5

this one that comes with a screen display

Leo’s Loo Covered Automatic Self-Cleaning Litter Box Smarty Pear chewy.com

$ 349.00

Yes, this box looks like something straight out of the year 3000 and yes, it’s very much a real thing. This spaceship of a box gives your cat some privacy while they do their thang, and it even has a SCREEN display that shows their weight and how many times they use the potty.

6

this standard kind

Single Cat Self-Cleaning Litter Box, Blue

If you don’t wanna drop a lot of $$$ on a self-cleaning box (because they can get pretty pricey), opt for this discounted one that’ll remove ze poo on its own. It also has high walls so you won’t have to stress about a mess outside of the box parameters.

7

this one that looks like a toilet

CatGenie AI catgenie catgenie.com

$ 399.00

Yep, there are literal cat boxes that look exactly like a human toilet. And it is right before your eyes. The CatGenie uses reusable, washable granules (that allows your cat to still dig and cover its number two) instead of basic cat litter that you’re always scooping and throwing out. This box cleans the granules on its own with water and vet-approved SaniSolution. Yay, science !!

8

this bougie one

Pura X Self-Cleaning Litter Box PETKIT amazon.com $ 699.00

$ 599.00 (14% off)

R2-D2, is that you? You can’t tell me this looks like something straight out of Star Wars! Well, it’s indeed a fahncy box that has auto-cleaning mode AND scheduled-cleaning mode.

9

