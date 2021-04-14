9 best robot vacuum cleaners you can buy (2021)

Forget about cleaning, these robots will do all the work for you.

A Vacuum cleaner robot it can be the best companion for home cleaning. These devices arrive with autonomous navigation systems that allows them to go through the different rooms of your house, killing all the dirt they find. If you want to forget about cleaning the house, get one of the best robot vacuum cleaners that we recommend below.

These robots have brushes specifically designed for clean the corners, with intelligent whole-house mapping and trained to go back to the charging base when they need energy. These, and more features, make them the most advanced models on the market.

Xiaomi, Roborock or Cecotec are some of the most popular manufacturers of robot vacuum cleaners. Its products share advanced features, such as powerful cleaning systems, large tanks to store dirt and different sweeping and scrubbing modes.

iRobot Roomba 692

The iRobot Roomba 692 comes with a 3-stage cleaning system. Your brush has been designed to achieve all the corners and not have problems in the corners, but it also incorporates a powerful suction capacity and multi-surface brushes. There will be nothing that can resist him, you will be able to remove all the dirt from floors and carpets. In addition, the “clean” button that it incorporates in the upper part will put it to work at the moment, without previous programming.

Xiaomi Mijia 1C

Xiaomi was one of the first manufacturers to stand up to iRobot with its Roomba. This model is one of the last with a considerable suction power and above the average in the price that we speak, HEPA filter, good capacity for the collected dirt remains and a battery that gives us a cleaning up to 120 m² without loading again.

Roborock S5 Max

Roborock’s robot vacuum cleaner vacuum and scrub everything in its path. It has a water tank that it will manage autonomously to always reach every corner. Its battery promises an autonomy of close to 3 hours, enough for cleaning most homes. If the Roborock S5 Max detects that it is running out of battery, will return autonomously to its base.

Conga 4690

Cecotec’s robot vacuum cleaner promises professional 4-in-1 laser mapping. It not only vacuums, it also sweeps, mops and scrubs. You can choose between 3 electronically controlled scrub modes and 10 smart cleaning modes. In addition, it has an impressive suction force that reaches 2,700 Pa. Thanks to its intelligent iTech Laser 360 navigation system, it maps your entire home and plans the best cleaning route.

Roborock S6 Pure

This Roborock S6 Pure features one of the most powerful suction systems. You can easily configure it from your smartphone and let it take care of everything, it will clean without you having to make the slightest effort. It is very quiet, it will not disturb you if you work while you are at home. Thanks to your LiDAR navigation system it is extremely accurate and comprehensive.

Come on! RVC 3000

An interesting option in the market for those who do not want to spend a lot of money is the RVC 3000 model from Venga! acts as a broom, vacuum cleaner and also as a mop. With the button that includes you can activate it in a few seconds and start cleaning quickly, with a 1400 Pa suction power. In addition, it offers 6 different cleaning modes and automatic loading.

iRobot Roomba 966

Another advanced Roomba model is the Roomba 966, with two anti-tangle brushes that wipe out all the dirt in the house, including that stored on carpets. Thanks to Dirt Detect technology, the robot’s sensors can detect the dirtiest areas to clean them thoroughly. By the way, it is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can activate it using just your voice.

proscenic 850T

One of the best robot vacuum cleaners you can buy is the Proscenic 850T, with a suction power up to 3,000 Pa to remove any trace of dirt it finds. Have a smart cleaning system to map all areas of the house, avoid falling down the stairs and detect obstacles. Acts as a sweeper, mop and mop, has 3 adjustable cleaning levels and it is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Create Ikohs Netbot S15

Ikohs brand is the Create Netbot S15 robot vacuum cleaner, with smart navigation to avoid falls and collisions with obstacles. In a single device you can find 4 different tools: brush, mop, vacuum cleaner and mop. It has two tanks, one for powder and one for liquids, and an autonomy of about 120 minutes. In addition, with its app you can program it even if you are away from home.

