9 best reading lights for paper books (2021)

Read comfortably through the night with these simple, lightweight lamps.

E-books, like Amazon’s Kindle, offer us huge libraries that we can access with a single touch. However, there are still people who they prefer to read on paper as has been done throughout their lives. What is the perfect accessory for paper books? A good reading light.

These devices will allow you to continue enjoying the best stories when night falls. They are comfortable, hardly weigh and arrive with an eye-friendly LED system. Let’s get to know the models that we have chosen as the best reading lights for your books.

Top best reading lights for your books

In our selection of the best reading lights you can find devices with different characteristics: clamp, neck, wall … They also have the most varied prices, so you can choose the best one for you depending on your budget. Here are its main characteristics.

YINSAN reading light

YINSAN’s lamp features 3 color temperatures: warm light, cold light and a mixture of both. In addition, you can also choose between 3 intensity levels to find the best lighting. It will be recharged easily via USB. A total of 9 light modes.

Know more: YINSAN reading light

Omeril reading light

The 6 LEDs that make up the Omeril light promise to illuminate up to 3 times more than traditional LEDs. You will have the possibility to choose between 3 brightness and color modes. In addition, it promises gentle and respectful lighting with your eyes.

Know more: Omeril reading light

Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light

This light is something different, and it helps us to have illumination no matter where we are. It is a light that hangs from the neck and that gives us great luminosity in front of us. To use walking, sitting or lying.

Know more: Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light

Ultnice LED Reading Light

This LED lamp emits a soft and warm light that will allow you to read comfortably in the dark. It will not harm your eyes and ensures a long service life close to 50,000 hours. Of course, it comes with a flexible and adjustable body.

Know more: Ultnice LED reading light

InnovaGoods reading light

This reading light stands out for its good price, so it is a good option if you want to illuminate your reading nights for little money. It is placed on the neck And it’s flexible so you can focus the light to the exact location you need it. It has a white LED light at each end and it works with two AAA batteries that are not included.

Know more: InnovaGoods reading light

LUXJET LED reading light

One of the most innovative reading lights in this guide is this one from LUXJET, with a particular design, as it is attached to the book with a clip that also serves as a marker. Its brightness is adjustable and you have 4 light modes from which to choose. Also, its battery charges by micro USB, so you won’t have to depend on whether you have batteries at home or not.

Know more: LUXJET LED reading light

Akynite reading light

Another good reading light is this one from Akynite, with a 14-inch long arm that adjusts 360 degrees to put it in the perfect position. It has 3 light modes to choose from, and 10 different intensity levels (from 10% to 100%). Yes indeed, only works when connected by USBEither to a computer, a portable battery or a charger.

Know more: Akynite reading light

LEDGLE reading light

You can also illuminate your reading nights with this LEDGLE light, with 4 LED bulbs at both ends. You can regulate its power to your liking, since the brightness is adjustable through the buttons at the ends of the light. It is totally hands-free, you just have to place it on your neck to get the necessary light to read in the dark without disturbing others. You will not have to spend money on batteries to use it, as its battery is rechargeable by USB and usually lasts about 10 hours with normal brightness.

Know more: LEDGLE reading light

Cocoda reading light

Finally, you can purchase this Cocoda reading light, with 7 LED bulbs that will give you all the lighting you need to read in the dark. It integrates a 600 mAh battery rechargeable by USB, and it can reach up to 12 hours of use at minimum brightness on a single charge. Its gooseneck is totally flexible so that you focus the light in the right position.

Know more: Cocoda reading light

