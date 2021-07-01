9 Best Next-Gen 6 WiFi Routers to Buy (2021)

With these new generation Wi-Fi 6 routers you can enjoy high speeds and a connection without drops to play or work.

The Wi-Fi 6 is the latest standard for wireless connections that allows faster connections, greater range and lower energy consumption, among other advantages that you can enjoy with these Next-generation Wi-Fi 6 routers with which you will never have connection problems again.

Wireless networks are one of the favorite methods for users to connect to the Internet from any of their devices, be it a smartphone, a tablet or a computer, even a television. Therefore, it is necessary to have a good router to avoid any connection problems while playing a game or watching a movie. Therefore, we have selected five next-generation Wi-Fi 6 routers very interesting and at a reasonable price.

Top of best new generation 6 WiFi routers

The router you have installed at home is key to having a fast, stable and secure Internet connection. If you are planning to renew your router to enjoy an even better connection with your devices, these WiFi 6 models have a lot to offer you. In our selection you will find 6 more basic and more advanced WiFi routers. There are some of the brands that you surely know, like Xiaomi or ASUS. Let’s know its main characteristics.

HONOR Router 3TP-Link AX1500Netgear RAX40TP-Link Archer AX6000Netgear RAX120ASUS GT-AX11000 ROG RaptureXiaomi Mi Router AX1800Tenda RX3 RouterD-Link DIR-X5460

HONOR Router 3

If you need WiFi, but you don’t want to spend too much, this option is what you are looking for. Huawei and Honor have been great manufacturers of routers for a long time, and this model is of great quality thanks to being able to reach up to almost 3,000 mbps speed. Use the WiFi 6+ technology that it brings you a plus of stability to the connections.

Know more: HONOR Router 3

TP-Link AX1500

The TP-Link AX1500 comes equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6 and wireless technology to offer higher speeds, higher capacity reducing network congestion, wide coverage, ultra-low latency and is fully compatible with Alexa, so the equipment can be controlled by voice commands.

Know more: TP-Link AX1500

Netgear RAX40

The Netgear RAX40 stands out for offering a wide coverage, reaching 20 devices, in addition to offering high technology, security, four simultaneous WiFi streams and universal compatibility.

Know more: Netgear RAX40

TP-Link Archer AX6000

The TP-Link Archer AX6000 is an ideal router for those who are dedicated to creating content related to the world of video games, since it has a astonishing speed, high efficiency and a powerful processor, among other details that make it a product to consider.

Know more: TP-Link Archer AX6000

Netgear RAX120

The Netgear RAX120 is a router that stands out for having 12 simultaneous WiFi streams, one universal compatibility and that works with all operators and connections, among other details.

Know more: Netgear RAX120

ASUS GT-AX11000 ROG Rapture

The ASUS GT-AX11000 ROG Rapture stands out as the first 10 Gigabit Wi-Fi router with a quad core processor and 2.5G gaming port, among other details. In addition, it offers high-speed Wi-Fi, three ways to speed up games, and is equipped with a 1.8 GHz quad-core CPU and a 2.5GBase -T port. so that the connections fly.

Know more: ASUS GT-AX11000 ROG Rapture

Xiaomi Mi Router AX1800

Xiaomi’s WiFi 6 router offers speeds of up to 1021 Mbps in the 5 GHz band and 574 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band. It integrates a powerful Qualcomm chip, and allows the simultaneous connection of up to 128 devices. It seems that no matter how many guests you have at home, this router will always know how to respond with the fastest and most stable connection.

Know more: Xiaomi Mi Router AX1800

Tenda RX3 Router

This futuristic looking router allows you to reach speeds up to 1.7 Gbps (1201 MBps in 5 GHz band and 574 MBps in 2.4 GHz). It equips a 1.5 GHz Quad-Core processor, and allows the simultaneous connection of up to 128 devices with minimal latency thanks to MU-MIMO and OFDMA technologies. Its 4 antennas ensure wide coverage, covering up to 110 square meters. In addition, it can be easily configured through the smartphone with the Tenda WiFi app, and offers great security with the WPA3 security standards.

Know more: Tenda RX3 Router

D-Link DIR-X1860

If you are looking for an advanced WiFi 6 router, we also suggest this dual band D-Link DIR-X1860 with combined speed that can reach up to 1800 Mbps. It is protected with the WPA3 encryption protocol for a secure connection, and has 4 external high gain antennas to provide a broader coverage that covers the whole house. By the way, this router is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, which means you can control it with your voice.

Know more: D-Link DIR-X1860

