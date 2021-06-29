9 best mobile tripods you can buy (2021)

Tripods to stabilize your photographs and obtain better results.

If you want to take vacation photos, or you want to improve the stability of your photos, a tripod is one of the best accessories that you can buy from your mobile, since they will greatly improve the experience and the results of the photos.

In addition, there are very versatile alternatives on the market, and that are not only used as tripods, and today we are going to teach you nine tripods for your mobile that can give a lot of themselves, and that will help you make your photos look better.

Top best tripods for mobile

In this selection you will find tripods very different in terms of design, functions and price. For example, there are some that have a Bluetooth remote to take pictures from a distance. Next, we talk about the main characteristics of the best tripods that you can buy for your mobile.

Rhodesy Tripod

A very popular type of tripod is the one with octopus legs, as it allows you to grab it anywhere thanks to the elasticity of the legs. This Rhodesy model is a great option as it is quite light, it only weighs 230 grams. In this way, you can always carry it in your backpack during trips to take photos with your mobile without being an uncomfortable weight.

His feet are very stable, so you can support them on any surface without fear of falling. Your head can rotate up to 360 degrees, and supports a maximum load of 1 kg. It is quite simply an all-terrain tripod that you can use in a multitude of situations.

Know more: Rhodesy Tripod

Hitchy Tripod

This Hitchy tripod has several characteristics that we must comment on. First of all, its resistance, as it is made of lightweight aluminum, which also makes it a lightweight accessory. His height is 130 centimeters, although you can adjust it thanks to the 3 sections with quick-release locks on its legs.

It mounts non-slip rubber feet, which gives you more security when using it on uneven terrain. Your head can rotate 360 ​​° horizontally and 90 ° vertically. In addition, it has a Bluetooth remote for taking pictures from a distance. Thus, to take a selfie, for example, and you just have to connect your mobile, move away and hit the fire button on the remote.

Know more: Hitchy Tripod

ViWAA Tripod

This ViWAA tripod is a great option in the market for its different uses, as it can act both like a tripod like a selfie stick. It is made of strong aluminum alloy, which makes it a tripod strong and light. His height is 139 centimeters, although you can easily adjust its legs to adapt it to the necessary height.

The clip that holds the phone is non-slip, so you can place your smartphone without fear of falls. In addition, its head can rotate 360 ​​degrees horizontally, detail can be important to be able to take pictures. To take selfies, you can choose to turn it into a selfie stick or use the Bluetooth remote that comes with the tripod.

Know more: ViWAA Tripod

SYOSIN tripod

In the market you can also find this SYOSIN brand tripod, with a quite affordable price for its characteristics. It is an accessory that can be used with mobiles from 6 to 8.5 centimeters wide, and that works as a tripod and as a selfie stick. Its legs are made of non-slip silicone, which makes it useful and safe for uneven terrain.

This tripod is ideal for travel, as it has a particularly compact size. Not missing the Bluetooth remote to take photos and videos from a distance, as well as a ball that rotates 360 degrees to take the images you need.

Know more: SYOSIN Tripod

Orthland Tripod

The Orthland tripod is a guaranteed success purchase, as it is equipped with the best features in terms of design and functionality. First of all, it is waterproof, resistant, durable and non-slip, and mount three octopus-type rubber feet that you can adjust your way to adapt to the terrain in which you want to take pictures.

It is a lightweight tripod, weighing just 400 grams, and supports devices up to 1.5 kilograms. The ball head can rotate 360 ​​degrees so you can find the perfect angle, it comes with a Bluetooth remote for photography from afar, and it is widely compatible with mobile phones of different brands.

Know more: Orthland Tripod

Cocoda Tripod

A good choice is also the Cocoda mobile tripod, necessary to take the photos you capture with your smartphone to a higher level. It is made of high quality aluminum alloy and ABS material, so resistance is assured even if you use it intensively. In terms of applications, you can use it to broadcast live video, your professional video calls or to take better quality photos.

Can extend from 52 to 142 centimeters, and its head can be rotated to achieve the perfect angle. Of course, you can use it with a Bluetooth remote that allows you photograph up to 10 meters away of the tripod.

Know more: Cocoda Tripod

Blukar Tripod

This Blukar tripod offers a spectacular value for money, with more than surprising features if we consider that it is an affordable model. First of all, it is an accessory that doubles as a tripod and a selfie stick, and that also has a remote control with a Bluetooth connection that allows you to get away up to 10 meters when taking pictures with the mobile.

The tripod has a maximum height of 74 centimeters, and it can shrink up to 19 centimeters to store it in your bag or backpack and carry it more comfortably. Furthermore, it is compatible with 4.7 to 6.7 inch phones, which makes it compatible with most mobile phones on the market.

Know more: Blukar Tripod

TECCPO Mobile Tripod

This TECCPO mobile tripod is also compatible with GoPro cameras, so you can use it to record your excursions and adventures. It is a sturdy tripod, with non-slip feet that allow you to hold up to 3 kilograms of weight. The minimum height is 39 centimeters, and can reach up to 135 centimeters. It can be adjusted with the three sections with quick release locks.

It is a stable and safe tripod, which you can trust when placing your mobile to take pictures and videos. It barely weighs 500 grams, so you can take it with you comfortably. In that sense, the TECCPO tripod comes with a bag to transport it, and there is no lack of the Bluetooth remote control to take photos from a distance.

Know more: TECCPO Mobile Tripod

Lunriwis Tripod

You can also get the Lunriwis brand tripod, with a good price and more than interesting features. This model stands out for its octopus legs, which allow it to cling to any surface, even trees and railings. Thanks to this, and its rotating head, this tripod is highly recommended for taking pictures from various angles.

This mobile accessory allows you place it horizontally and vertically, and automatically adapts to hold smartphones of different sizes. By the way, it also has Bluetooth remote in case you need to get away from the mobile to take pictures.

Know more: Lunriwis Tripod

