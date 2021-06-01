9 best mobile bike stands (2021)

Enjoy your cycling routes without worrying about what might happen to your smartphone.

Our smartphone allows us to do a multitude of different things, for example, monitor our sports activity. However, it is not always easy to take it with us while we do sports. For example, if you are bike buff, you need a good mobile support to keep it secure and protected.

These 9 supports will ensure that your smartphone is completely safe at all times. Enjoy your routes on two wheels while your mobile is well secured and ready to respond. We tell you its characteristics.

Top best mobile bike stands

Cocoda mobile support

Cocoda support arrives with 4 silicone claws and a non-slip PU pad that will keep it subject no matter how bumpy your trip is. Thus, you can cycle through the countryside or other complicated terrain without fear of losing your mobile on the way.

However, it not only stands out for its firmness, but also for its 360º rotary system that will allow you to adjust it perfectly. Thanks to its design, you can also use the vast majority of phone functions, as it does not cover the buttons or most of the screen. In addition, it is compatible with smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Huawei and other brands.

Know more: Cocoda mobile stand

PEYOU mobile stand

Placing your mobile in the most suitable position is very simple with the PEYOU support. Its body is able to rotate 360º so you can place it both vertically and horizontally, so you can more comfortably view the activity data while doing a bike route.

Will fit any mobile between 4 and 6.5 inches, so this bike mobile holder is widely compatible. Is a model safe and durable Being made of high quality silicone and having a highly elastic four-angle silicone belt that withstands even the strongest vibrations.

Know more: PEYOU mobile stand

LEMEGO bike rack

Another completely different design has this LEMEGO bicycle mount, since it is directly a cover that gives you maximum security without limiting the operation of the smartphone. For this it has a TPU cover that will cover the screen, maintaining sufficient sensitivity for the touch panel to respond.

In addition, the model arrives with a curious visor that will allow you protect your smartphone from inclement weather. It is a very spacious case, and you can store your keys, documentation and other personal items. Of course, it is only compatible with mobile phones of 6 inches or less.

Know more: LEMEGO bike rack

OMERIL mobile support

It is very easy to place, its system will allow you to leave it in the most ideal position with a simple “click”. You can also easily remove it by pressing the two buttons on the sides.

On the other hand, its two holding arms will ensure that your mobile do not slip or scratch during the journeys. There is no lack of 360º rotation in this mobile bike mount, very useful to place it in the ideal position during the journeys. By the way, please note that it is compatible with phones between 3.5 and 6.5 inches.

Know more: OMERIL mobile support

ENONEO mobile support

ENONEO support will cover your mobile completely so you don’t have to worry, rain or snow. For this, it has a waterproof zipper, a support with anti-water materials and another plastic cover to protect the phone.

In addition, it is practically universal, any smartphone up to 6.8 inches diagonal has room. The aforementioned cover does not limit the functions of the phone, since it is sensitive to the touch. In addition, there is enough space inside to store your personal belongings.

Know more: Mobile support ENONEO

Tiakia mobile stand

A good mobile phone holder for a bicycle is this one from Tiakia, made with aviation aluminum alloy and with stainless steel screws. With just a glance we discover that it is a sturdy and secure mount that will hold your smartphone even on the most difficult routes. In addition to the two side arms, you can secure the fixation of the phone with a silicone frame for all 4 corners.

In addition to being robust, this bracket is characterized by an easy installation that will only take a few seconds of your time. If what you are concerned about is compatibility, you should know that it supports smartphone 4.7 to 7.2 inches in size.

Know more: Tiakia mobile holder

Bovon mobile stand

This Bovon mobile bike rack offers you everything you need for little money. First of all, it has a robust design as it is manufactured with superior nylon material, which also makes it a flexible and durable accessory. In addition, to improve the holding of the phone, it has automatic lock, always avoiding scratches.

Bovon support also features 360º rotation so that you can adjust the position of the phone to any angle and thus improve the visualization of the content on the screen during the trips. It is also widely supported by supporting any device with screen up to 6.5 inches.

Know more: Bovon mobile stand

Lamicall mobile stand

Safety is what this Lamicall mobile bike rack offers, with a rugged and robust design reduces vibrations even on the most bumpy roads. It also has a silicone contact surface that protects the phone from scratches.

To this must be added a security lock with a switch on the back that further ensures the hold. Regarding compatibility, this support can be used with a smartphone that goes 4.7 to 6.8 inches.

Know more: Lamicall mobile stand

Grefay mobile stand

You cannot use this Grefay mobile holder alone with your bicycle, you can also use it when you ride a motorcycle. To make it easy to switch between vehicles, it features easy installation and removal without the need for tools.

Of course, this support does not lack the 360º rotation so that you can place the smartphone in the position that best suits you to see its content well. Regarding compatibility, you can use it with any 6.5-inch or smaller mobile.

Know more: Grefay mobile stand

