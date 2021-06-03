9 Best Microphone Webcams You Can Buy (2021)

Improve the quality of your video calls with these webcams, they record in Full HD and have a built-in microphone.

Our computers have become one of the most powerful communication tools. Group video calls are the order of the day, so you have to be equipped with a good webcam that allows others to see you with the best quality, and if they have a built-in microphone even better.

We bring you a selection with 9 webcams that you can buy without spending too much. They can record in Full HD and they have microphone so that the experience is complete. Find out what they are.

Top of the best webcams with integrated microphone

Good image resolution is important when making video calls, especially for work or educational classes. Below, you can see a varied selection of good webcams that, in addition, have a built-in microphone to also obtain the best sound during video calls. These are its main characteristics:

Wansview Webcam PCAiglam WebcamWebcam 1080P Papalook PA-PA452Logitech C270Webcam SriHomeWebcam HAMTODWebcam ANVASKLogitech C920 HD ProWebcam PAPALOOK PA452 Pro

Wansview Webcam PC

The Wansview Chamber is capable of recording in Full HD and promises great clarity. It comes with a compression technology that will allow you to transmit the image in a stable way and without loss of quality. His stereo microphone will take care of capturing the sound.

Know more: Wansview Webcam PC

Aiglam Webcam

The firm promises good image quality, with vibrant and realistic colors. You can record in Full HD and at 30 frames per second, both on PC and Mac. It also has a microphone that will reduce background noise.

Know more: Aiglam Webcam

1080P Papalook Webcam

This webcam, which you can use on any PC, laptop or Mac, is able to record in Full HD. It also incorporates a microphone that promises to capture your voice with sufficient quality, in addition to reducing ambient noise.

Know more: 1080P Papalook Webcam

Logitech C270

A good webcam is this Logitech C270, with 720p image resolution so that your video calls are in HD. The best sound is also guaranteed, as your microphone has a external noise filter so your voice is heard clearly. It is compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, MacOS 10.10 or higher and ChromeOS.

Know more: Logitech C270

SriHome Webcam

For its price, the Srihome webcam is a great option. Ensures high resolution when making video calls thanks to its 1080p resolution, and you can easily install it on your computer thanks to your clip design. It also integrates a double stereo microphone that reduces outside noise so that other members of the video call can hear you without problems. By the way, it has a cover to hide the camera when you are not using it.

Know more: SriHome Webcam

HAMTOD Webcam

Another good webcam with a built-in microphone is this one from HAMTOD, with 2K resolution (2560 × 1440 px) with a 110 degree wide angle lens. It also has manual focus and light correction when you are in low light environment. The highlight of this model is that it offers 3 installation models: Attaching it with the clip to the computer screen, mounting it on the included tripod or placing it on the table.

Know more: Webcam HAMTOD

ANVASK Webcam

Among the best webcams is also this one from ANVASK, which ensures you the best image by having 1080P resolution and 110 degree wide angle. What’s more, can be rotated 360 degrees, which gives you the ability to focus at any point. It is compatible with most operating systems, such as Windows, macOS and even Android TV, and integrates two-lane microphone that captures the voice up to 8 meters away.

Know more: Webcam ANVASK

Logitech C920 HD Pro

If you are looking for a webcam with a high quality built-in microphone, pay attention to this Logitech C920 HD Pro. Your video calls will be perfectly visible, as the camera has 4K resolution. In addition, the field of view is adjustable so you can choose which part of your room you want to show and it is prepared even for the most extreme light conditions: intense, low or high contrast.

Know more: Logitech C920 HD Pro

PAPALOOK PA452 Pro Webcam

This PAPALOOK PA452 Pro webcam is a good option for your video calls, whether they are professional or leisure. His 1080P resolution, and guarantees the best sound during virtual meetings thanks to its omnidirectional microphone. To achieve that quality image, it also has auto white balance and automatic low-light correction function.

Know more: Webcam PAPALOOK PA452 Pro

