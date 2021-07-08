9 best instant cameras you can buy (2021)

If you are a lover of retro, these instant cameras will make you fall in love. Because retro is always in fashion.

While today’s smartphones take spectacular photos, the truth is that instant cameras they have a charm difficult to explain. For this reason, if you are a lover of this type of cameras, We leave you a few options that are really worth it.

With these devices you will not have to wait, because you will have the photos on paper at the moment, they are responsible for printing them. In addition, new generations arrive with functions to edit photos in the camera itself, which offers you more options to show your creativity and get even better snapshots.

Top best instant cameras

We have selected 9 instant cameras that are worth your while, both for their price and their features. Next, we recommend the best instant cameras and explain its main characteristics. Analyze these specifications well before deciding to buy one or the other model.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9Polaroid OriginalsInstax Mini 11Polaroid Snap TouchKodak PrintomaticPolaroid 9029instax Square SQ1KODAK SmileCanon Zoemini C

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9

One of the most popular instant cameras with nine different colors, selfie mirror, close-up macro lens, brightness adjustment dial and a matching strap. What else to ask for?

Know more: Fujifilm Instax Mini 9

3Polaroid Originals

This pretty instant camera It has a design that makes you fall in love at first sight and that shows that retro is in fashion. In addition, it is really easy to use, since you simply have to point, press the button and… that’s it!

Know more: Polaroid Originals

Instax Mini 11

This compact camera is sold in five different colors. With this camera we can share our funniest moments with our friends and acquaintances. Ideal for weddings, parties or communions.

Know more: Instax Mini 11

Polaroid Snap Touch

Join the retro with the modern? This instant camera makes it possible since it has a touch screen to know how our photographs will look before printing them at the moment.

Know more: Polaroid Snap Touch

Kodak Printomatic

Another good option on the market is this Kodak Printomatic, a beautifully designed camera that is available in various colors. It equips a 5 MP sensor that gets good quality photos. You just have to point, shoot and wait for the camera to print the images in a size of 2 × 3 inches.

Know more: Kodak Printomatic

Polaroid 9029

This Polaroid 9029 instant camera has, first of all, a striking design in the colors green and white. It comes packed with features to help you get a great photography experience, like autofocus and double exposure. Also has flash and photo counter so you know how many you have made.

Know more: Polaroid 9029

instax Square SQ1

This instax instant camera also stands out in the market, with a compact design so that you can store it in your backpack or purse without taking up much space. Dispose of automatic exposure, so the images will be ideal without having to manually adjust any parameters. In addition, it is a good camera to take snapshots of yourself, as it has a mirror to see you and a Selfie mode.

Know more: instax Square SQ1

KODAK Smile

From Kodak comes this Smile model, which bets on an ultra-reduced design. Ride a 10 MP sensor To capture sharp and clear photos, you can take up to 40 images on a single charge. In addition, this Kodak Smile equips a LCD screen to see how photos look before printing, and it also gives you several options for printing.

Know more: KODAK Smile

Canon Zoemini C

Finally, we recommend this Canon Zoemini C instant camera, with 5 MP sensor to take pictures. Among its features we find slot for microSD card and mirror so you can see well when you go to take selfies. Use zink technology No ink to work with, allowing you to take photos without smudging, waterproof and adhesive on the outside.

Know more: Canon Zoemini C

