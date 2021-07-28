9 Best Flannel Sheets to Buy 2021— Best Quality Flannel Sheets

Courtesy

In our quest to make sure you have the comfiest bed known to mankind, we’ve done a ton of research. Ahem, you’re welcome. From warm, winter sheet sets and super cozy duvet covers to the snuggliest cotton sheets and even the best luxury ones that are worth the splurge. I’m telling ya — if it involves your sleep, we are committed 100 percent.

Which is why we must discuss flannel sheets, ’cause I swear they’ll change your life. If I may nerd out on the science for a moment, flannel is a super-soft fabric often made of wool or cotton, and it keeps you extra warm because the weave of the material traps air inside. The beauty of it is that while it’ll definitely insulate you, it’s also v breathable, so you won’t overheat. I’m pretty much a walking ice cube the second the thermometer drops below 40, so you can trust me to find us the best flannel sheets out in the wild RN.

Below, I’ve rounded up flannel sheets of various price points so you can satisfy all your cozy needs, whether you’re looking to shell out for an organic set of threads or you’re shopping on a budget. May your nightly eight hours of Z’s (lol, I mean, six hours is fine too) be a heated dream.

1

this reversible one

Reversible Flannel Sheet Set Riley Home rileyhome.com

$ 199.00

I’m literally screaming because not only does this treasure have a whopping five-star rating, but it’s also reversible !! So if you’re ever ~ in the mood ~ to switch the color of your bedding or maybe you’re just too lazy to do laundry (been there), this switcheroo feature will be a blessing.

2

this high quality set

Flannel Sheet Set SlumberCloud slumbercloud.com

$ 164.00

This premium cotton fiber set is temperature-regulating and super breathable, meaning you’ll get the coziest sleep ever with this pick.



3

this expert-approved gem

Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set LL Bean llbean.com

$ 99.00

These super-soft sheets were tested by 75 (!!!) experts, so you betcha they’re that good.



4

this eco-friendly beaut

FLANNEL Cotton Sheet Set Clean Design Home cleandesignhome.com

$ 55.00

Go luxe on a budget with this eco-friendly set. Heads up: It also comes in a fun, bright sage colorway if you want to add a bold pop!

5

best bang for your buck

Navy Dot 17-Gram Flannel Cotton Sheet Set

Pinzon by Amazon Amazon

These Amazon sheets are five-star certified, and they’re made of 100 percent imported cotton. You’ll be toasty thanks to the 170-gram flannel weight too. Also, hi, the pattern? So cute.

6

best all-around

Organic Flannel Solid Sheet Set

Yes, this set is a bit of a splurge, but the soft organic cotton is so worth it. It’s like being cocooned in your favorite pj’s. Bonus: These sheets are Oeko-Tex® certified, which means they’re healthy for you and for the environment. These guys are the whole package, I tell you!

7

best budget option

Haddan 100% Cotton Flannel Sheet Set Alcott Hill Wayfair

$ 39.70

Less than $ 30 for sheets? Wow, where do I sign ?! This 100 percent cotton set is machine safe, and you can choose from five solid color options: graphite, pearl, medium blue, wine, and indigo, pictured here. And I’ll just go ahead and grant you permission to get one set in every color. You’ve earned it!

8

best pattern

Harry Potter Magical Damask Sheet Set

Harry Potter fans, you need to accio these ASAP. The 100 percent cotton, machine-washable sheets are patterned with some of your fave HP themes, including owls, hippogriffs, and golden snitches, so you can bring the magic to your bedroom. * winkity wink *

9

Best for warmth and breathability

Extra Soft 100% Turkish Cotton Flannel Sheet Set Great Bay Home Amazon

$ 49.99

Turkish cotton is the secret to this set, as the unique fabric makes them warm and extremely soft but also breathable so you won’t get too hot. With more 200 5-star reviews, a lot of customers rave about how ~ luxe ~ these sheets feel. A lover of luxury? Who, moi?

