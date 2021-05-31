9 Best Face Glosses and Balms of 2021 for Dewy, Glowing Skin

Katie buckleitner

If you’ve looked at your IG or TikTok for even a minute over the last few months, you’ve undoubtedly seen the newest face trend: ultra-dewy, super-glowy skin. Like, skin that looks like it was just freshly washed, moisturized, and plumped TF up. And the key to the look? Face glosses – ie, the thing you need in your beauty arsenal ASAP. If you’re new to the trend, lemme catch you up: Face glosses are basically lip glosses that come in easy-to-blend textures (like gels, jellies, liquids, creams, and even balms) and are designed to be used on your face (and in some cases even your body) to leave your skin with serious shine and a near-reflective glow.

How do I use face gloss?

When it comes to application, you’ve got a few options. Personally, I like to use my face gloss in place of traditional highlighter and just tap a little on the high points of my face (so cheekbones, brow bones, down the bridge of the nose, and over my Cupid’s bow). You can also use a face gloss on your lids and / or lips to give your favorite eyeshadows and lipsticks a high-shine finish. And if you’re really trying to amp up the dew factor, you can even mix a little face gloss with your foundation or tinted moisturizer for an allover glow.

Now that you know what exactly a face gloss is and how to use one, go ahead and try one of my nine favorite face glosses, below.

1

Best Gel Face Gloss

Gucci Éclat De Beauté Effet Lumière

It’s everything you could ever want in a face gloss (and a Cosmo beauty award winner too!). The gel-like formula is easy to apply, gives eyes, lips, and cheeks an instant glow, and never feels sticky or heavy on skin either.

two

Best Long-Lasting Face Gloss

Makeup by Mario Master Secret Glow Highlighter

The makeup artist (hi, Mario) who made Kim K a glam icon is also the creator of this face gloss, so you know it’s good. Just swirl your clean fingers in the pan and then tap the translucent gloss on the high points of your face. The long-lasting formula won’t smudge or smear either, so you’re set this sweaty summer.

3

Best Bronze Face Gloss

Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face Liquid Illuminator

Think of this option from Kevyn Aucoin has a highlighter-gloss-bronzer hybrid. It gives skin that glass-like glow you’d expect from a highlighter or face gloss, but thanks to its bronze pigments, it also instantly warms up your skin tone too.

4

Best Drugstore Face Gloss

Revlon PhotoReady Rose Glow Face Gloss

Not only does this face gloss have a sheer and shimmery pink tint that gives your skin a gorgeous rosy glow, but it’s also affordable and easy to find at pretty much any drugstore that sells makeup. A triple win if you ask me.

5

Best Hydrating Face Gloss

Danessa Myricks Beauty Dew Wet Hydrating and Highlighting Balm

I love this face gloss because it makes my skin look glowy and hydrated in seconds. Each of the three shades (there’s a transparent, champagne, and bronze option) are infused with moisturizing jojoba oil to create a smoothing and plumping effect on skin.

6

Best Iridescent Face Gloss

INC.redible You Glow Girl Iridescent Jelly

If you crave a highlight that has an hint of iridescence, this is the face gloss for you. The jelly formula is infused with shimmery violet and silver pigments to reflect the light and give your skin an otherworldly glow.

7

Best Shimmer-Free Face Gloss

Morphe 2 Gloss Pop Face & Eye Gloss

For days (or nights) when you want a subtle glow without all the extra sparkle and shine, reach for this shimmer-free face gloss. Simply swipe it on your eyes or lips or mix a little with your foundation to create a soft, dewy effect.

8

Best Face and Body Gloss

Patrick Ta Major Glow All-Over Glow Balm

Give your face and body a next-level glow with this all over gloss. Use it to illuminate your cheekbones, collarbones, and even your arms and legs too. The ultra-soft balm texture blends in easily and moisturizes your body and face with shea butter and jojoba 0il.

9

Best Lightweight Face Gloss

Becca Zero No Pigment Glass Highlighter for Face and Lip

If the idea of ​​putting gloss on your face freaks you out, baby-step your way into the trend with this ultra-lightweight option from Becca. It’s non-sticky and zero percent heavy and be worn alone on bare skin or layered over eyeshadow, blush, or matte lipstick.

Lauren Balsamo Deputy Beauty Director Lauren Balsamo is the deputy beauty director at Cosmopolitan covering all things skin, hair, makeup, and nails for both the magazine and website.

