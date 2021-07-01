9 best cheap wireless keyboards you can buy (2021)

Wireless keyboards with which you will get rid of cables for little price.

When setting up a work zone, it is very important choose the peripherals well that we use with the computer, since they are a much more important part than it seems. After all, they are the devices through which we interact with the computer. One of these peripherals is the keyboard, is it better to use a wired or wireless one? If you prefer the latter, in this guide we show you various quality wireless keyboards.

We like wireless peripherals a lot, since they allow us to have a cleaner and clearer workspace, without cables. Those selected for this guide are very complete wireless keyboards, with comfortable keys to press, with extras such as touchpad and RGB lights, and, most importantly, a contained price.

Best wireless keyboards you can buy

Wireless keyboards are a great option if it bothers you to have cables spread out across your work table. In addition, when it comes to taking them with you they are always more comfortable. In our selection you will find wireless keyboards with different characteristics, some simpler and others more advanced. Analyze your needs and, based on them and your budget, choose the keyboard you like the most to leave the cables behind.

Logitech K400 Plus

It is a keyboard that replaces the numeric keyboard with a touchpad that will serve as a mouse, and that also has the two traditional keys to click. Its keys have little travel, and it is a keyboard designed more to use on a Smart TV than on a computer.

Know more: Logitech K400 Plus

TedGem

It is a 2-in-1 pack that includes a small but bulky wireless mouse and a full keyboard, with a number pad on the right, but which reduce frames to the maximum and thus get a very tight size.

Know more: TedGem

Logitech MK295

In this case we also find a keyboard and mouse pack in which the keyboard is elongated, complete, with space between the keyboard and the numeric keypad. What’s more, has multimedia keys on the top, so you can control keyboard playback easily.

Know more: Logitech MK295

WisFox Wireless Keyboard and Mouse

Simple and very complete keyboard. It is able to connect through a USB in the 2.4GHz band, has the Spanish QWERTY keys and is very slim build. It stands out for having a very elegant design and being very quiet when typing.

Know more: WisFox Wireless Keyboard and Mouse

OMOTON keyboard

This OMOTON keyboard is one of the prettiest in our selection, with a beautiful silver design with white keys. In addition, it is a large keyboard, so there is enough space to type comfortably. It is a silent keyboard, and includes a non-slip pad on the back so it won’t move when you put it on the table. Works with two AAA batteries, and has an automatic power saving mode.

Know more: OMOTON keyboard

KLIM Chroma

If what you are looking for is a wireless keyboard to play, here is this KLIM Chroma model, focused especially on gaming. We see it clearly from its RGB illuminated keys, ideal for creating a gaming environment in your room. Offers a very low response time, plus quiet operation and lifespan of more than 10 million keystrokes.

Know more: KLIM Chroma

THE G-LAB Combo Tungsten

This pack from The G-Lab consists of a wireless keyboard and mouse, both especially useful for gaming. Focusing on the keyboard, we found a device that offers lightning fast response times, plus a Long duration battery, reaching 30 hours of autonomy with the lights on, and 180 hours with the lights off.

Know more: THE G-LAB Combo Tungsten

Rii RK901

From Rii is this wireless keyboard and mouse pack that stands out for its affordable price. Specifically, the keyboard has a compact size which makes it the ideal accessory to carry in your backpack or bag. Just connect the USB to the computer to use the keyboard from a distance of up to 10 meters.

Know more: Rii RK901

Logitech K380

Nice, compact and multi-device. So is this Logitech K380 wireless keyboard, with a very small size so you can always take it with you. In addition, the circular shape of its keys. As a highlight, you can connect and use the keyboard on up to 3 devices simultaneously. Your battery, two pre-installed AAA batteries, can reach up to 2 years of use.

Know more: Logitech K380

