9 Best Cheap Wine Glasses 2021 – Affordable and Pretty Wine Glasses

Elena Rycova

Listen, I’m the type of person who likes their home goods like they like their alcohol: nice and cheap. Sure, I may be a smidge biased, but these are the best types of people in life! They’re not exactly picky, but they know how to get a bang for their buck, all while looking bougie on a budget, of course. And, like I said, if you too refuse to drop hella coin on things like booze and wine, then you prob have ZERO interest in spending lots of money on stuff like wine glasses, as well. Lucky for you, I’ve gathered a bunch of the best cheap wine glasses out in the wild RN that not only have incredibly inexpensive price tags but also appear to be luxurious.

Below, you’ll find an assortment of chic and affordable glassware — including ones that are stemmed, stemless, and even pink (!!) – that will work for red wines, white wines, rosé, and champagne. I’d snag a set as soon as you can, considering some of ’em go for less than $ 20! This is not a joke !!

And PS If you’re on that ~ wine flow ~ at the moment, I highly suggest checking out some cheap and delicious wine made by us truly (Team Cosmo 4 life) and joining a few wine clubs!

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1

this amazon fave

Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 4) Amazon Basics amazon.com

$ 16.79

If you’re into the stemless lewk slash just don’t like any extra holding material, grab yourself these pretty glasses that are really inexpensive.

two

this suuuper cheap one

All-Purpose Wine Glasses, Set of 8

Let’s be real here: Anything from Amazon that has a high rating and extremely affordable price tag is prob just as good as a bougie item. Like these bad boys right here! EIGHT wine glasses for less than $ 20 with glowing reviews ?! Amazeee.

3

this grandeur set

Nattie Red Wine Glasses, Set of 8 Crate & Barrel Crate & Barrel

$ 27.95

Go for the straight-from-a-Michelin-star-restaurant-look–but-on-a-budget, with this eight-pack wine glass set. (IMO, FWIW, the tulip shape adds a ~ fahncy ~ flair).

4

this celeb-made one

White Wine Glasses Set, 12-Pc. Martha Stewart Collection macys.com

$ 17.99

Always trust in Martha Stewart to put out high-quality home goods for a low price! This gorge glassware set features 12 (!!) pieces that you can pull out at your next dinner party. Everybody will be asking where you got them from too.

5

this fancy-looking one

Crystal Red Wine Glasses Stlzle Lausitz wayfair.com

$ 39.99

How can you not be convinced to buy a wine glass set with a five-star rating? Plus, it’s impossible not to be mesmerized by its fab funnel-shaped look.

6

this value pack

Value Flute, 6PK Luminarc totalwine.com

$ 11.99

Yeah, you’re not dreaming. That does indeed say six flutes for approximately 12 buckeroos. I’d get two to three packs of these just to take advantage of this wild deal.

7

this chic one

Blodgett Tritan Hammer Wine Glass, Set of 4 House of Hampton wayfair.com

$ 24.99

You’d assume that glasses with a design would be really costly, but not these babies!

8

this pretty one

Gold Rimmed Pink Tinted Glasses, Set of 2

Pink. Wine. Glasses. I REPEAT: Pink! Wine! Glasses !! And they’re on sale right now too.

9

this bright set

Champagne Coupe Stemware, Set of 2 {Lavender) Estelle Colored Glass estellecoloredglass.com

$ 85.00

Okay, yes, these are a biiiit on the pricier end of the spectrum — but, they’re super cute and lavender (ie, these are sort of a rare find). Best part is that they’re handblown by glass artisans in Poland.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below