9 best cheap tablets you can buy (2021)

The market for tablets is immense, that’s why today we bring you nine perfect models for those looking for good performance at the best price.

Although for many, tablets are not an essential product like smartphones are, we will not deny that they are still quite interesting gadgets for what uses: from surfing the internet, watching series or movies and Netflix, even to read documents in PDF format. Therefore, in this guide we want to talk about the best cheap tablets of the moment.

There are many Android tablets on the market and how choosing one or the other can be quite a complicated task, we will help you to do so. Of course, as we know that you like to save a lot, we have selected nine models that, in addition to having good performance, they are very economical in terms of price. By the way, we have also chosen some tablets that do not integrate Android, but they are still good options.

Top of best cheap tablets

Samsung and Huawei are the makers of some of the most popular tablets, but there are other brands that also do a great job by creating affordable models that perform well on a day-to-day basis. In this guide, we know the main features of cheap tablets from Samsung and Huawei, but also from other brands.

YESTEL Tablet 10 Inch

Sometimes you just need a cheap tablet, without great specs. Why? He only wants it to surf the internet, read our wonderful Explica.co articles or listen to Connecting, our podcast. Therefore, a cheap 10-inch tablet is your best option, especially if it comes with an external keyboard as in this model.

This 10 inch tablet from YESTEL has an IPS screen with HD resolution, and it comes with the power of the processor MediaTek MT8125, along with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage. Your operating system is Android 10, while it equips an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera.

As far as the battery is concerned, the tablet has a 8,000 mAh battery It allows you to play video continuously for 5-6 hours on a single charge. In addition, it has WiFi, Bluetooth and a headphone jack, an accessory that is also included in the box.

Know more: YESTEL Tablet 10 inch

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

It escapes a bit from the concept of “cheap tablet” but listen to us, it is well worth it. This 10.4 inch model with 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution is one of the best tablets on the market in its price range, thanks to its screen and its magnificent construction. Ideal not only to surf the internet or watch series and movies, but also to take it to the office or to university.

The processor takes care of the power Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage expandable up to 1 TB per microSD. Among the specifications of this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 we also find Android as an operating system and a 7,040 mAh battery with 15W fast charge that will accompany you throughout the day.

If you are going to use this tablet regularly, it is best to activate the dark mode to protect your eyesight. In addition, it includes Dolby Atmos sound so you can enjoy the highest quality while watching your favorite videos.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

LNMBBS Android 9.0 10.1 ″ Tablet

Affordable is also this tablet LNMBBS with 10-inch IPS screen and HD resolution. For its price, it is a highly recommended model if you only need the tablet to surf the Internet, view social networks or read the odd PDF file. Inside it is a quad-core processor of MediaTek, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage.

The operating system of this tablet is Android, and it has WiFi, GPS and Bluetooth in terms of connectivity. There are two cameras that this LNMBBS has: a 5 MP rear and a 2 MP front one. If you are concerned about autonomy, you should know that it mounts a 5,000 mAh battery.

Know more: LNMBBS Android 9.0 10.1 inch Tablet

Dragon Touch Max10

Another good cheap tablet is this Dragon Touch Max10, with an elegant design in black that stands out for its portability, so you can always take it with you to class or work without being uncomfortable. Its front part is almost entirely occupied by a screen of 10.1 inches with Full HD resolution, that is, it will help you watch series and movies, or read, with a great level of detail.

Inside this Dragon Touch tablet works a octa-core processor, with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage that can grow up to 128GB with microSD card. Its operating system, of course, is Android, so you can download your favorite apps from the Google Play Store. We finished mentioning that the tablet mounts a 5,000 mAh battery and that also has Dual band WiFi, Bluetooth and GPS.

Know more: Dragon Touch Max10

Tablet Fire HD 8

Amazon also has tablets in its catalog, so we have selected your Fire HD 8 as one of the best cheap tablets of the moment. It is a simple tablet, without many pretensions, ideal for those who want to have a device for day to day without spending a lot of money.

First, equip a 8 inch HD screen, so you can imagine that its size is ideal to carry it in your backpack or purse. Thanks to your processor Quad-Core 2.0 GHz, plus 2 GB of RAM And 32GB of storage, this Fire HD 8 is easy to search the Internet, check Instagram or watch YouTube videos.

Regarding autonomy, you can reach up to 12 hours of use on a single charge reading, surfing the Internet or listening to music. Of course, it does not have Google Play Store, you must download the applications from the Amazon Appstore.

Know more: Tablet Fire HD 8

HUAWEI MatePad T10s

Huawei has more cheap tablets on the market, like this one MatePad T10s We could say that it is committed to offering a 100% Huawei experience. First of all, we must mention that this model comes with a 10.1 inch Full HD display, an ideal size to view content without the tablet being large and heavy.

That Huawei experience is supported by two elements: the processor Kirin 710A and Huawei Mobile Services. This tablet does not come with Android for reasons that you already know, so it includes the Chinese manufacturer’s own system. Of course, from the AppGallery you can download your favorite apps (outside the Google ecosystem).

3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of ROM also appear in the MatePad T10s, which also supports high-speed WiFi. In terms of autonomy, the model mounts a 5,100 mAh battery.

Know more: HUAWEI MatePad T10s

Lenovo M10 FHD Plus

Although not very popular in the market, this Lenovo M10 FHD Plus tablet is one of the best options on the market. One of the compelling reasons is its screen, which grows to 10.3 inches and it has Full HD resolution, more than enough to see the content. We also like its design, with a silver back that suits it very well.

In its list of specifications we also see a MediaTek Helio P22T processor, with 4 GB and 64 GB RAM expandable up to 256 GB. If you need plenty of space to install apps and save your documents, just use the help of a microSD card to expand the storage. Android is the operating system of this tablet, so you can download the applications from the Google Play Store.

Know more: Lenovo M10 FHD Plus

Blackview Tab8

The Blackview Tab 8 is one of the most complete and balanced tablets in this guide, with good specifications in all sections. Let’s start by saying that it mounts a screen 10.1 inch Full HD that, together a dual stereo speaker, makes it a good alternative to view multimedia content.

Your processor is of type octa-core 1.6 GHz, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of ROM that can be extended up to 128 GB. Inside, Android 10 such as operating system, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, GPS and facial recognition technology to unlock the device.

This Blackview tablet also stands out for its rear camera, 13 MP, while its front camera stays at 5 MP. In addition, it has a 6,580 mAh battery that provides an autonomy of 8 hours in video playback and up to 20 hours in music playback.

Know more: Blackview Tab8

TECLAST M40

TECLAST is not one of the best known brands, but this M40 tablet offers much more than meets the eye. In front has a 10.1 inch screen with Full HD resolution that promises a good display of the content.

If we look inside, we find a UNISOC T618 Octa Core processor, with 6 GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, one of the most extensive configurations in this guide. The teamwork of these components must ensure good performance on a day-to-day basis, supported by Android 10 and all its news.

8 MP is the rear camera of the tablet, while the front is 5 MP. To this we must add a 6,000 mAh battery It will guarantee you 7-8 video playback on a single charge if you opt for the default brightness. Finally, when it comes to connectivity, the TECLAST M40 has dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and SIM card slot.

Know more: TECLAST M40

