9 best cheap electric scooters you can buy (2021)

Joining the new mobility is not as expensive as you thought. These are some good options.

The boom of electric scooters has filled our cities with people sliding on two-wheelers. They are agile, allow you to avoid traffic jams and help reduce polluting gas emissions.

Its popularity also translates into a wide variety of different models to choose from, which can be tricky. Therefore, we bring a selection with some of the most interesting. These cheap electric scooters may be the means of transport you’ve been waiting for.

Top of the best electric scooters you can buy

Xiaomi has some of the most popular electric scooters of the moment, but there are other manufacturers that have also developed more than interesting models for an affordable price. Next, we know the main characteristics of the best electric scooters, both from Xiaomi and other brands.

XIAOMI Mi Electric Scooter EssentialHiboy Electric Scooter S2 LiteDenver SCO-80130SMARTGYRO Baggio 8 Black V2.0FUNDOT F8ZWHEEL E9 BasicM MEGAWHEELS S1SmartGyro Xtreme XD Electric Scooter TOEU

XIAOMI Mi Electric Scooter Essential

Great cheap electric scooter with a 250W motor maximum power, with which it reaches 25 km / h speed. It incorporates a highly visible LCD screen where you can see the battery level or speed. Equip some led headlights 2W to see in the dark and be seen. Your battery hold about 30 km distance traveled after a 5.5 hour full charge.

Know more: XIAOMI Mi Electric Scooter Essential

Hiboy S2 Lite Electric Scooter

The 250W motor of this S2 Lite allows it to reach the 21 kilometers per hour in its maximum speed mode. Its aluminum body is capable of supporting 180 pounds of weight. What’s more, incorporates an LCD screen on the handlebar which will show the speed at which you are moving and the battery remaining, among other things.

Know more: Hiboy S2 Lite Electric Scooter

Denver SCO-80130

Denver’s vehicle is made of aluminum and comes with inflatable tires. Its 300W motor will allow you to travel to a maximum speed of 20 kilometers per hour. It incorporates a 4,000 mAh battery that promises a average autonomy of 12 kilometers So what will be fully charged in 3 hours.

Know more: Denver SCO-80130

SMARTGYRO Baggio 8 Black V2.0

Its maximum speed reaches 25 kilometers per hour and offers a range of up to 25 kilometers. Your pneumatic wheels promise to absorb the irregularities of the terrain so that you travel in total comfort. Also has disc brakes and a 7,800 mAh battery.

Know more: SMARTGYRO Baggio 8 Black V2.0

FUNDOT F8

Another good option in the electric scooter market is this FUNDOT F8, with a modern design that you fall in love with thanks to those details in green. It can be folded in just 3 seconds for storage without taking up much space. In addition, it allows you to move around the city with a maximum speed of 25 km / h and has LED display so you can monitor speed, mileage, battery life, and more.

Know more: FUNDOT F8

ZWHEEL E9 Basic

If you want to move around the city without spending hours and hours waiting for the traffic jam to dissolve, you can opt for this ZWHEEL E9 Basic scooter. It can reach a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour Thanks to its 300W motor, it is easily foldable and has a battery that allows it to move up to 20 kilometers on a single charge.

Know more: ZWHEEL E9 Basic

M MEGAWHEELS S1

This M MEGAWHEELS S1 scooter is made for the whole family, because thanks to its adjustable height it can be used by both children and adults. Its 250W motor allows it to move at a top speed up to 23 km / h, while its 5,000 mAh battery reaches between 8 and 12 kilometers of use on a single charge. For safety, it integrates a dual brake system, taillight and shock absorber.

Know more: M MEGAWHEELS S1

SmartGyro Xtreme XD

In case you are looking for an electric scooter to children or youth, pay attention to this Xtreme XD model from SmartGyro, with an autonomy that can extend up to 18 kilometers. It has 8 inch tires, 3 different speeds and power to climb slopes with an angle of inclination of 15º. In addition, it has a small screen where you can see the current speed, the mileage and the remaining battery.

Know more: SmartGyro Xtreme XD

TOEU electric scooter

This TOEU brand electric scooter stands out for its price, as it offers good specifications for an affordable amount. Its powerful 250W motor allows you to reach up to 18 km / h, with 3 different speed levels. In addition, its battery can be extended up to 12 kilometers on a single charge, and it includes a led headlight to drive safely at night.

Know more: TOEU Electric Scooter

Related topics: Sports and health apps, Technology

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all