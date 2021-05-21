9 Best Cat Litter Box for Your Pet – Top-Rated Cat Litter Boxes

Courtesy

An unpopular opinion that only cat owners will prob agree on: If humans can get fancy with their toilets (hello to all those extra AF bidets out there), then I say cats deserve an upscale throne of their own. The typical litter box just isn’t that cute. Ugh, and the fact that it has to chill in your house along with all your pretty furniture doesn’t help, either. So, on that note, I’ve decided to be your hero — might as well call me your savior — and find you some of the best cat litter boxes out there. Trust me, you and your fur pal’s lives are about to get soo much easier.

From litter boxes that do the poop cleaning all on their own to kinds that legit cosplay as home décor (yup, I speak the truth), you’ll definitely find one that suits you and your feline‘s needs from this list, below. Go forth and start shopping through the best cat litter boxes that the Internet has RN. Oh! And if your cat is going through some digestive struggles, I threw in a lil somethin ‘in here that’ll take care of that. Felt appropriate. ¯ _ (ツ) _ / ¯

1

this one with a rooftop entrance

Top Entry Cat Litter Box

If your kitty is a hyper one and is always bouncing around, I might’ve just found The One for them. With its top entry, they can easily hop on in to do their thing. Plus, this feature keeps litter from exiting the boxed perimeter.

two

this simple one

Non-Stick Large Litter Box PetFusion amazon.com

$ 39.95

Just looking for a simple box that’ll do the job? Grab this affordable find from Amazon that has over 3,000 glowing reviews and a near five-star rating.

3

this one that looks like a planter

Hidden Litter Litter Box Good Pet Stuff amazon.com

Let’s be real: Litter boxes (for the most part) just aren’t aesthetically pleasing. But! What if I told you there’s one that appears to be a planter, but actually is a ~ poo ~ home for your feline? Well, feast your eyes on it because it exists.

4

this self-cleaning one

Automatic Self Cleaning Hooded Litter Box PetSafe amazon.com $ 189.99

$ 169.95 (11% off)

Welcome to the 21st century where cars can drive on their own and litter boxes can clean themselves. Opt for this box if you hate scooping.

5

this portable one

Jumbo Hooded Litter Box

What’s so nice about this one is it’s big and it’s portable. Kitten or full-grown cat, your furry bb will be snug in here! And if you and your four-legged love are always on the go, y’all can easily travel with this pick.

6

this affordable one

CatIt Jumbo Hooded Litter Box

Not only is this one less than $ 25 (!!), but it also has replaceable carbon filter traps that help control odors. NECESSARY!

7

this v bougie one

AutoEgg Self-Cleaning Litter Box ChillX.co chillx.co

$ 349.97

Honestly, your cat deserves the best of the best. Splurge on this sleek, beautiful egg that cleans itself, has tons of amazing reviews, and would honestly look like a piece of art in your home. Just sayin ‘.

8

this one that’s also furniture

Decorative Litter Box & Side Table BIRDROCK HOME amazon.com

$ 74.96

A litter box that doubles as a decorative end table? Psh, why not!

9

this digestive supplement

Healthy Poops for Dogs and Cats

No cat (or pooch!) Deserves to go through digestive problems. And if your Hello Kitty is dealing with some bowel issues, Kin + Kind’s Healthy poops supplement will help bring it back to normal.

