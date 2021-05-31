9 best Bluetooth hands-free headsets (2021)

If you usually talk a lot on the phone in your day to day, these hands-free headphones are your best option.

If your work requires long periods of time glued to the phone talking, you will know that there comes a time when both the ear and the neck suffer, and this, in the long term, can pose a health problem. And therefore, the best thing you can do to prevent this situation is to get some Bluetooth hands-free headset.

And it is that these devices are capable of providing a good experience making calls thanks to their headset and microphone, and all this without putting your health at risk, which is their main advantage. We selected nine of these Bluetooth hands-free headsets that will give you good performance and that they are quite worth it at a low price.

Top best hands-free and Bluetooth headphones

Gain comfort when talking on the phone with a good hands-free Bluetooth headset so you don’t have to be connected to the device and thus give your arms a rest. In our selection you will find the most varied models to adapt to the different types of users, those who demand more and those who prefer some basic characteristics.

ZKHR UPK10C Bluetooth HandsfreeBeshoop Bluetooth HandsfreeBluetooth Handsfree New BEEBluetooth Handsfree SLuBBluetooth Handsfree WillfulJabra Talk 25 HandsfreeBluetooth Handsfree TTMOWBluetooth Handsfree GRDEMBluetooth Handsfree LESUN

ZKHR UPK10C Bluetooth Headset

ZKHR brand are these hands-free headphones with Bluetooth 5.0, with an ear support that attaches from the top. Thanks to this support and its compact size – they barely weigh 19 grams – they are very comfortable to use headphones. Of course, they have a built-in microphone, so you can use them to talk on the phone.

They have a 110 mAh battery, which in practical terms translates to 420 hours of standby time and a 16 hours continuous talk. In its list of specifications also appears an active high-precision noise reduction circuit so that you can talk on the phone while avoiding outside noise.

Know more: ZKHR UPK10C Bluetooth Headset

Beshoop Bluetooth Handsfree

In this case we have a Bluetooth hands-free with a longer microphone module to better capture the voice and a more traditional aesthetic. They are very comfortable to use thanks to their ultra-light design, and it is that they only weigh 12 grams, you will not even notice that you are wearing it. In addition, it arrives with pads of different sizes so you can use the one that best suits your ear.

This Beshoop hands-free headset also has a 75 mAh battery capable of holding up to 196 hours of standby time according to the manufacturer, which also specifies that it offers 8 hours of conversation. For clearer phone calls, the model features noise cancellation.

Know more: Beshoop Bluetooth Hands-free

New BEE Bluetooth Handsfree

If what you are looking for in a headset that you don’t have to charge every day, pay attention to this New BEE brand model. And it is that its battery is capable of reaching up to 24 hours of conversation, 22 hours of music playback and up to 60 days of standby. As you can see, it is difficult to drain your battery in just one day.

This device has a slightly longer design, with the microphone at one end and a ear support that also fits over the top, but in this case it is somewhat thinner than in the models mentioned above. Furthermore, it is compatible with the most popular brands of the market, such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Sony …

Know more: New BEE Bluetooth Handsfree

SLuB Bluetooth Handsfree

SLuB is the manufacturer behind this Bluetooth 4.1 headset that you can use to make phone calls without having to hold your smartphone. Its CVC 6.0 technology ensures clear and crisp sound by canceling outside noise.

This SLuB handsfree also integrates a 200 mAh large battery capacity that is capable of offering 16 hours of music playback and 200 hours of standby time on a single charge. By the way, it only needs 2 hours connected to the charger to fully charge.

Know more: SLuB Bluetooth Handsfree

Willful Bluetooth hands-free

Another completely different model is these hands-free headphones from Willful. Specifically, they are headband, which offers another type of grip. They are also comfortable and lightweight, with a very low weight. In addition, the microphone is elongated, which allows a closer proximity to the mouth and a better capture of the voice.

As a differential detail, this headset has microphone mute button and take care of your privacy during calls. The battery will not be a problem either, which reaches 15 hours of music playback, 17 hours of talk time and 200 hours of standby time.

Know more: Willful Bluetooth hands-free

Jabra Talk 25 Handsfree

If you are looking to enjoy a great wireless connection, then you should take a look at these Jabra Talk 25 handsfree. Why? Because they offer a wireless range of up to 30 meters without losing connection with the smartphone.

There are many other features that stand out on this model, such as an omni-directional microphone and a high-quality speaker. simultaneous connection with two devices via Bluetooth and battery that lasts up to 8 hours of continuous calls.

Know more: Jabra Talk 25 Handsfree

TTMOW Bluetooth hands-free

There are several features that make these TTMOW handsfree one of the most advanced of our selection. First of all, we mention those related to sound quality in calls, by having two microphones and CVC 8.0 high-precision active noise reduction circuitry. What does this mean? That the person on the other end of the call will hear you perfectly when reduce external noise by 90%.

Bluetooth 5.0 is the technology that these handsfree use to connect with your smartphone. Regarding design, you can place them comfortably in any of your ears, to which they will adapt perfectly thanks to the 180º rotation. Finally, in terms of autonomy, they offer between 9 and 10 hours of calls on a single charge.

Know more: TTMOW Bluetooth hands-free

GRDE Bluetooth hands-free

If your priority is to acquire hands-free with extensive autonomy, these GRDE have a lot to offer you. Specifically, its battery reaches up to 25 hours of conversation, 22 hours of music playback and up to 700 hours of standby, that is, about 24 days.

They are very comfortable to use headphones, with a weight of 12 grams and a support to hold them to the ear that does not bother even if you wear them for several hours. In addition, they have IPX4 resistance to water and dust, so you can use them for outdoor sports.

Know more: GRDE Bluetooth hands-free

LESUN Bluetooth Handsfree

Other good Bluetooth hands-free headsets are these made by LESUN, with an ear hook that can be rotated 180º to fit the left and right ear. On the outside they have a button to answer and hang up calls, and stop and play the music on the smartphone.

These handsfree ensure great sound during calls, as they integrate dual microphone and active noise reduction circuit which is capable of reducing ambient noise by up to 90%. With just 2 hours of charge, this device can achieve 16 hours of continuous talk time, 18 hours of music (with 60% of the maximum decibels) and 170 hours of standby time.

Know more: LESUN Bluetooth hands-free

