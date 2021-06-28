9 Best Bartender Kits 2021 – Best Barware Sets for Cocktail-Making

Courtesy

Change my mind: Everyone’s secret dream job is to be a (cue T-Pain voice) bartender. There’s just something so ~ cool ~ and ~ hip ~ about whipping up alcoholic bevvies like a pro. Even though we might not all be able to take up bartending as a career, you can def still practice your mixology skills — all you’ll need is the right accessories.

Whether you’re a beginner who’s looking to master the art of cocktail-making or a seasoned mixologist whose bar cart could use a lil upgrade, I’m sure you’ll find something in this list of the best bartender kits to buy. All nine sets include the fundamental cocktail-making tools: a shaker, jigger, and long stirring spoon. You’ll also see some that have alllll that plus some fancy gear (like strainers and muddlers), if you wanna get real creative with your liquor. So go on and shop the best bartender kits, below, and live your best tipsy life!

1

this all-inclusive one

11-piece Cocktail Shaker Bar Set

If you want something high quality that won’t break the bank, ya gotta look into this set. It’s made of food-grade stainless steel, and it comes with not just one but TWO shakers.

two

this package deal

Barbox Mini Bartending Kit MyWonderhaus etsy.com

$ 99.00

Not only does this five-star package come with all the main tools you‘You’ll need to curate some fire dranks, but it also includes a glass storage rack and a decorative box.

3

this bamboo-lined one

4-Piece Bamboo Bar Tool Set with Stand

Aesthetics are important, y’all. And if that’s a priority for you, you’ll be all over this bamboo set. Its hanging setup will also come in clutch if you live in a small space!

4

this wallet-friendly one

Derik Mixology Bartender Cocktail Bar Tool Set Orren Ellis wayfair.com

$ 25.69

You’ll literally feel like an actual bartender when you have this set in your home. And it’s less than 30 bucks with an almost five-star rating!

5

this customizable one

5pc Cocktail Shaker Mixer Sets with Wood Storage Box TealsPrairie etsy.com

$ 87.99

What’s so cool about this pick is that you can customize it and add an engraving on every piece. Fahncy.

6

this simple one

Bar Tool Set Snowe Home snowehome.com

$ 180.00

An Italian-made sleek barware set, this one from Snowe Home has just the bare essentials you‘ll need to whip up simple cocktails.

7

this gorgeous one

10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Bamboo Stand Mixology & Craft amazon.com

$ 65.99

All I’ve got to say is this would be PERFECT for that chic bar cart of yours. I mean, the copper colorway? The stylish bamboo stand ?? * Chef’s kiss *.

8

this celeb-made one

5-Piece Bar Essentials Tool Set Ayesha Curry Kitchenware amazon.com

$ 37.12

Personally, I’ll take anything made by the Ayesha Curry. And the fact that her cookware brand has an affordable (!!) bar set is truly glorious. It features a metal stand, double jigger, beer bottle opener, long stirring spoon, and a patterned strainer.

9

this highly-rated one

Elyx Cocktail Kit Williams Sonoma williams-sonoma.com

$ 129.95

Guys, this kit was literally made by the cocktail connoisseurs and experts at Absolut Elyx, a world-renowned, luxury vodka brand. So you already know it’s top-of-the-line!

