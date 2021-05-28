9 best alternatives to News Republic (2021)

Stay up to date with these great news apps, the best current alternatives to News Republic.

News Republic was one of the best applications to inform you about the latest news that you could use on Android. And yes, we speak in the past tense because the app is no longer available on Google Play. The world does not end for this reason, because there are good alternatives to News Republic that you can download to keep up to date with the news.

ByteDance, a company known for being the owner of TikTok, decided to put an end to the existence of News Republic in March of this 2021. After its disappearance, we have analyzed the Play Store for applications that offer similar functions, and these are the best for reading news that we have found.

Best alternatives to News Republic that you can use on Android

Google Play Store is a place where applications abound, also those that are dedicated to informing users about current events. If you don’t want to miss anything that happens around you with the help from your favorite media, these alternatives to News Republic can be of great help to you.

In our selection you will find well-known applications, such as Flipboard, and others that are less popular, but also offer great performance, such as Fresh news. Next, we know the main characteristics of each one of them.

FlipboardGoogle DiscoverSQUIDMicrosoft NewsFresh newsTelegramStories NowFeedlyInoreader

Flipboard

One of the best alternatives to News Republic is Flipboard, an application in which you can select the topics that interest you the most to show you those stories, news and articles in general related.

You can also check the breaking news, regardless of category, and bookmark articles that you liked the most. Also, you can add Flipboard widgets to your Android home screen to get the latest news more directly.

Google Discover

Google Discover is the news section present in most Android terminals that shows you news related to your searches usual. Normally, you just have to swipe right from the home screen to access this feed, which is also present in the Google application.

When you get to the end of the section, you can even access more information clicking on “More news”. Without a doubt, a simple and fast way to find out the latest news on the topics that interest you the most.

SQUID

Huawei also has its own news application so that its users do not miss a single detail of the news. Its name is SQUID and you can download it whether or not you have a smartphone from the Chinese firm.

When starting, you can select country about which you want to receive the news and also the topics that interest you the most. Later, if you want to see the information more directly, you can add a widget to the home screen. There is no lack of selection of favorite articles, the tool to share them through social networks and, importantly, a function to block information sources that you do not trust.

Microsoft News

Microsoft could not be less and also has its own news application. Those users who download it, who have already been more than 5 million in Google Play, can consult the breaking news on the main page of the app.

From the section “Interests” You can select the topics that you like the most, such as “International”, “Spain” or “Technology”. Also, you can configure notifications so Microsoft News alerts you to news events just as they happen.

Fresh news

If you want to be up to date with everything that happens in Spain, and also in the rest of the world, you can use Fresh News, an app that you can download for free on your Android. It is an application that does not take up much space on your device, and that gives you the opportunity to know the news divided into categories: Politics, Economy, Sports, Society …

Fresh News also has a feature that allows you to save news to read later, similar to what Pocket offers. Of course, you can share the news that interests you the most with your friends or post it on your social networks.

Telegram

In addition to a messaging platform, Telegram is also a very interesting service for breaking news. And it is that major media outlets have their own Telegram channels to inform all subscribers of what is happening in the country and in the rest of the world.

You just have to look for the name of the medium you want to follow to check if it has a Telegram channel or not. If the answer is affirmative, subscribe to the channel and through it you will receive the latest news. Andro4all also has a Telegram channel, so we encourage you to join so that you know the latest news from the Android world and technology in general.

Stories Now

The very name of this good alternative to News Republic reveals the format it uses to show you the news. Yes, it does it in the style of Instagram Stories. After downloading you have to subscribe to the media whose news you want to consume, and thus their icons will appear on the main screen of the app. Then, you just have to click on each icon to see your most recent news as if they were Stories.

Feedly

One of the most popular applications for reading news on Android is Feedly, an RSS reader with a current design that you can download for free. You only have to add the information sources that interest you the most to read your news with the app’s optimized reader. Also, it supports Facebook, Twitter, Evernote, Buffer, OneNote, Pinterest, LinkedIn, IFTTT, and Zapier.

Inoreader

Although it is more unknown than those mentioned above, Inoreader is another good alternative to News Republic that you can use on Android. The operation is similar, because you can select the media you trust the most and also add others by entering their URL.

If you subscribe to the premium version, you can receive notifications with the latest news, translate those articles in other languages ​​and read content without internet connection.

