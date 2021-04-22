9 Best Alexa Compatible Smart Bulbs (2021)

Control the lighting in your home without the slightest effort, just with your voice.

A smart bulb will allow you to control the lighting of your home with the voice. With the help of assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri you can turn lights on and off, modify intensity, even switch between different colors.

They do not require a complicated installation, most come together with an application in which you can configure all the parameters to your liking. We bring you a selection with different smart bulb options that may be perfect for you.

Top Best Alexa Compatible Smart Bulbs

Having to get up to turn the light on or off can be extremely annoying at times, so it is best to equip your home with good smart bulbs that allow you to perform these procedures from the comfort of the sofa. These are the best smart bulbs that you can control with your voice.

TVLIVE LED Bulb (2 pack) Philips Hue LEDXiaomi Yeelight 1STP-Link Smart BulbLE LED BulbGosund LED BulbE14 LED Bulb Avatar Controls (2 pack) Refoss LED Bulb (2 pack) Fitop LED Bulb

TVLIVE LED bulb (2 pack)

TVLIVE bulbs are compatible with Alexa – Amazon’s assistant – and Google Assistant. Thanks to its application, which you can download on Android and iOS, you will have all the customization options at your fingertips. Turn the light on or off, adjust the intensity and choose from a wide variety of colors.

Know more: TVLIVE LED bulb (2 pack)

Philips Hue LED

Philips Hue bulbs They are one of the most popular and are accompanied by Alexa and the Google Assistant. By pairing with each other, via Bluetooth, you can control up to 10 bulbs simultaneously, varying color, intensity and creating perfect lighting for every moment.

Know more: Philips Hue LED

Xiaomi Yeelight 1S

Xiaomi also has a range of smart bulbs. This is the second version of his first hit coming to improve transition quality between colors, or their lighting, going from 600 to 800 lumens of light intensity. Yeelight has its own app or you can use the Mi Home app to control and program its on and off.

Know more: Xiaomi Yeelight 1S

TP-Link Smart Bulb

Alexa Y Google Assistant they will take care of regulate the intensity, turn on and off, or change the color of these bulbs. You can even automate processes with the help of IFTTT. It is fully adjustable, you can choose the intensity that you like the most, from 0% to 100%. Thanks to the different intensities and colors, you will have the possibility to create hundreds of different environments.

Know more: TP-Link Smart Bulb

LE LED Bulb

16 million colors they hide in these little LED bulbs. Take control with the help of Google Assistant Y Alexa and start creating the best environments in your home. They arrive with a variable intensity between 0% and 100%, you can adjust its brightness with great precision so that it is always perfect.

Know more: LE LED Bulb

Gosund LED Bulb

If you want to create the most colorful atmosphere in any room in the house, you can opt for this LED smart bulb from Gosund, with 16 million colors, adjustable brightness and remote control. If you install the app on your mobile, you can program the light to turn on even if you are away from home. Of course, with voice commands you can turn off the light, change the color or change the brightness.

Know more: Gosund LED Bulb

E14 LED bulb Avatar Controls (2 pack)

You will not have to have advanced knowledge to install this Avatar Controls smart bulb, which comes in a pack of 2 units. It is compatible with Alexa, so you can control it with just your voice. In addition, its peculiarities include a gradual shutdown during the night and change of colors to the rhythm of the music.

Know more: E14 LED Avatar Controls bulb (2 pack)

Refoss LED Bulb (2 pack)

These two LED smart bulbs from Refoss are also a good option on the market, especially for offering compatibility with Apple HomeKit (iOS 13 or higher), Apple Watch, Alexa, and Google Home. They are also interesting if you are looking for low consumption, as they allow save up to 78.3% energy Compared to incandescent bulbs of similar intensity.

Know more: Refoss LED Bulb (2 pack)

Fitop LED Bulb

Another good Alexa compatible smart bulb is this one made by Fitop, whose 10W correspond to 90W of old incandescent lamps. This does not mean that it consumes a lot of energy, as this model allows energy savings of up to 90%. As we say, you can connect this bulb with Alexa to control the lighting with your voice, being able to modify its brightness or choose from 8 preset lighting modes.

Know more: Fitop LED Bulb

Related topics: Technology

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all