9 best 10-inch tablets with great value for money (2021)

Enjoy the best multimedia content on these tablets with screens larger than 10 inches.

These tablets are around 10 inches diagonally and have features that make them a great option. If you want to enjoy the best series and movies in a larger format, these devices enjoy great value for money.

From Huawei to Apple to Samsung, there are options for every type of user. These are the most important features and everything you need to know about them.

Top 10-inch tablets with good value for money

10 inches, or approximately, is a good size for a tablet screen, as it offers a comfortable wearing and good viewing experience. In this guide we recommend the best models with panels of these dimensions, they are not ideal for viewing multimedia content, but also for studying or working.

We have made a varied selection of brands that have something in common: an interesting relationship between their quality and their price. Here are the most outstanding specifications of the best 10-inch tablets you can buy.

iPad 2020

The iPad 2020 is one of the reference tablets on the market, with a spectacular screen 10.2-inch Retina in which you can see all the content with quality. The 8th generation iPad is equipped with enough power to perform the tasks you request thanks to the A12 Bionic processor. Also, it has 32GB storage.

To take pictures and make video calls, equip a 8 MP rear camera and a 1.2 MP front. It also has stereo speakers, WiFi, 4G connectivity and its battery provides up to 10 hours of autonomy.

Know more: iPad 2020

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

The Samsung tablet has a 10.4-inch IPS screen and Full HD resolution, so you can expect the content to look more than good. To this we add its elegant and light design, which allow you to always carry it with you with maximum comfort.

Your processor is the Snapdragon 662, one of the chips manufactured by the American firm Qualcomm. You will find it in versions of 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB and 64 GB of storage. It also incorporates a battery of 7,040 mAh that will accompany you throughout the day.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Huawei MediaPad T5

Huawei’s MediaPad T5 arrives with a panel of 10.1 inches, IPS technology and Full HD resolution. This data translates into a density of 224 pixels per inch and a content display, so you can use it to watch your favorite series and movies on the go.

Inside it works one of Huawei’s processors, the HiSilicon Kirin 659, with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. In its list of specifications we also find 5 MP camera, dual stereo speakers, WiFi and a 4,980 mAh battery. In short, a good cheap tablet.

Know more: Huawei MediaPad T5

Lenovo M10 FHD Plus

Another tablet with good value for money is this Lenovo M10 FHD Plus, similar in size to the rest of the members of this selection, reaching 10.3 inches diagonal and a more than positive Full HD resolution. You can expect good performance from this model, because in its guts is the processor MediaTek Helio P22T, which comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory (expandable up to 256 GB).

The Lenovo tablet also has a 5,100 mAh battery with fast charge support. It comes with Android 9.0 out of the box, in addition to WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Know more: Lenovo M10 FHD Plus

Vankyo S20

A good economic model is this Vankyo S20 tablet, with a discreet and light design perfect for portability. On the front it equips a 10 inch screen with HD resolution, more than enough for basic use. Due to its low price, you can also enjoy good performance thanks to its Octa-Core processor, 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

This tablet also has 8 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera to take photos, record videos, and make video calls. Regarding autonomy, set up a 6,000 mAh battery which can prolong its life for about 12 hours. In addition, it also has FM radio, GPS, WiFi and Bluetooth.

Know more: Vankyo S20

TECLAST P20HD

More than complete for its price is this TECLAST P20 HD tablet, with a screen of 10.1 inches with Full HD resolution. Its thickness is only 8.5 mm, which allows it to be very easy to hold. Under its chassis is the Unisoc SC9863A Octa-Core processor, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512 GB with microSD.

This TECLAST model also has two cameras, one rear and one front. Your operating system is Android 10, and comes with WiFi, GPS and Bluetooth. The built-in battery is 6,000 mAh, so it can last up to 7 hours of use on a single charge.

Know more: TECLAST P20HD

Blackview Tab 8E

In the Blackview catalog we find a tablet with a 10-inch screen, the Tab 8E. Specifically, your panel measures 10.1 inches and has Full HD + resolution. We are talking about a very complete tablet in terms of connectivity, as it is compatible with 5G, Bluetooth and WiFi, and it also has GPS.

If what you are interested in is the memory to download apps and store files, you should know that it has a storage of 32 GB, although you can expand it with a microSD card. Your operating system is Android 10 and has 6,580 mAh battery that can reach up to 8 hours of video playback and gaming.

Know more: B08PZ5QB12

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Good value for money is one of the features we like the most about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. There are many more, like your 10.4-inch screen with Full HD resolution. Performance is handled by a processor Exynos 7 Octa 9611, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, a more than correct combination for a basic use of the device.

Among the specifications of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite we also see a 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front, plus Android 10 as the operating system. You can expect a good performance from your 7,040 mAh battery, to which are added features such as WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

HUAWEI MatePad

It is also a good choice to buy this Huawei Matepad tablet, especially recommended for consuming multimedia content. This is due to its large 10.4-inch 2K display, which is accompanied by a sound system consisting of four speakers offering powerful and clear audio.

You can watch series for a long time without worrying about the charger, as it integrates a 7,250 mAh battery which can extend its life up to 12 hours. In addition, it has a new eBook mode so you can use it to read without tiring your eyes.

Know more: HUAWEI MatePad

