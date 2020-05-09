Quinoa can be considered one of the most complete foods, and can be used as a food supplement, since it contains a large amount of vitamins and minerals, in addition to being a rich source of protein, according to an article in the newspaper El Nuevo Herald.

So that you know a little more about the advantages that quinoa offers you, here we show you some of its main benefits.

1. It is nutritious

Keep in mind that it is not a cereal, but a seed. However, it has essential nutrients, such as fibers, proteins, and minerals such as calcium, phosphorous, copper, iron, zinc, among others.

2. Does not contain gluten

It is a natural gluten-free product. Unlike other processed foods, quinoa does not contain any gluten, so its consumption is safe for those who want to follow a special diet.

3. Rich in protein

It can be considered a substitute for animal protein, as quinoa is a complete protein food. 100 grams of quinoa contain up to 14 grams of protein. A good option for vegetarians and vegans.

4. Low in sugar

The glycemic index in quinoa is really low, being an appropriate food for those with sugar problems. Of course, it is high in carbohydrates, so it is not recommended for those who are on a low carbohydrate diet.

5. High level of antioxidants

Antioxidants fight free radicals and help slow skin aging and prevent certain diseases. Regarding this, quinoa contains more antioxidants than any other seed and cereal.

Photo: Shutterstock

6. Collaborate with metabolism

Consuming quinoa improves metabolism. This is because it helps reduce blood sugar levels, and also controls and lowers triglyceride levels.

7. Suitable for any type of diet

Due to all the characteristics that have been mentioned, quinoa is easy to incorporate into any type of diet. Its consumption will serve as a nutritional supplement for improve health and lose weight.

8. Rich in minerals

Especially in magnesium, zinc, potassium and iron, essential minerals for the proper functioning of the body. If quinoa is soaked before consuming it, its mineral levels are enhanced.

9. Anti-inflammatory and other effects

Finally, it should be noted that it has anti-inflammatory properties. This is due to flavonoids, especially quercetin and kaempferol. These contribute to strengthening the immune system, serve to prevent depression and also have anti-carcinogenic effects.

.