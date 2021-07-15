9 Audio Porn Options – 9 Alternatives to Porn

For some folks, watching people have sex on-screen is the definition of hot. For others, it’s all about the audio — the moans, the groans, and the sexy dirty talk. If this is you, allow me to put you on to what will become your new favorite thing: audio porn.

Now audio porn is a pretty BFD. It’s literally just adult content that you listen to instead of watch. This can look like hearing people have sex, listening to a steamy story, or partaking in a guided, auditory masturbation session.

Get Access to * All * of Cosmo

Basically, if you’re an auditory person or just like to get aroused while you’re doing chores or working out, listening to sexy stories and people going at it is kinda amazing.

And luckily, thanks to this thing called the internet, there are countless options out there to peruse that are more audio-focused than visual. But since you’ve got better shit to do than sift through a million audio porn sites, here’s a list of the best of the best.

Ranging from sexy situations to erotic, vampire-infused BDSM stories, you’ll want to make sure your toys are charged and your calendar is cleared before diving into any of the below. Enjoy!

1. Aural Honey

If you’re into British accents, whispered commands, and sex sounds, Aural Honey is definitely for you. This strictly audio site has specific categories that make finding whatever you’re feeling super simple, which is ideal because when you’re aching for some porn, the last thing you want to do is spend 20 minutes looking for something good.

And when we say there’s a wide variety of audio options to choose from, we mean a wide range. They’ve got everything from friends-to-lovers situations to sci-fi role-play. Most of the clips are voiced by a woman, so keep that in mind as you’re looking. Additionally, access to audio clips is free, but the site’s owner does run a Patreon where donors can listen to exclusive livestreams and custom recordings, so be a dear and donate to creators, mmkay?

Cost: Free; Support on Patreon

AVAILABLE HERE

2. AudioDesires

If you want some audio porn that really feels like you’re in on the action, AudioDesires is where it’s at. The mission of the site is to provide stories for women and couples, so there’s pretty much something for everyone on there. Some stories are read and some are narrated situations (with intermissions), both ideal for some alone time with your vibe.

The library is full of a variety of all-gendered voice actors “acting” out all types of situations from dominatrixes to threesomes to romantic sex with ratings from “sweet” to “kinky.” You can even listen to “guided masturbation” which is easily one of the hottest things I’ve ever done. While they do have a whole section dedicated to ASMR, all of the voices and stories and so seductive, you’ll get those feel-good tingles no matter what you try.

Cost: Free to join and four free stories per month; $ 4.99 / month or $ 35.88 / year for premium membership

AVAILABLE HERE

3. & Jane

& Jane, a newer audio porn site, which prioritizes “diversity, sophistication, and imagination” per their website. Translation: This means you’ll feel 100 percent good about what you’re listening to. All of their content is told from the female perspective, and the stories actually come from real people. In fact, you can even submit a story if you want, which adds another level of eroticism to the whole experience.

Whether you listen to women retell sex stories and erotic tales from their POV — or you tell your own — it’s like, goals for your voyeuristic and exhibitionistic fantasies. Plus, the app is anonymous and private and there aren’t any advertisements that break your focus mid-sesh.

Cost: $ 4.99 / month or $ 39.99 / year

AVAILABLE HERE

4. Emjoy



If you’re looking for a little less in-your-face (or ear, in this case) porn, and a little more of a sensual, erotic journey, Emjoy is unlike anything else. The self-care app leans toward intimate wellness that highlights everything from body acceptance to increasing your arousal. Not only does it have guided audio practices and pleasure-filled meditations, but it actually has a lot of erotic stories as well.

This app is ideal for anyone new to the porn game or for those who want to get better in touch with their own desires. It’s basically like taking an erotic class where you learn about your body and sexuality and you get to listen to kinky stories and get off. Honestly, win-win.

Cost: Free for limited access; $ 35 / year or $ 17 quarterly for premium

AVAILABLE HERE

5. Dipsea

If you’re into erotic stories that are actually — dare I say — good, Dipsea is definitely worth your money. It’s also got the most aesthetically pleasing layout of any of the sites on this list, so do with that what you will.

Instead of just playing the sounds of people boning, Dipsea tells legit erotic stories. They’re not cheesy tales like the ones you see lined up at the checkout counter at your grandma’s drugstore. Dipsea’s stories are more nuanced. Even their most basic storylines have that necessary buildup of sexual tension that really gets your mind and body invested. Plus, it’s made by women, so you know they know what you may be into. And as far as topics go, Dipsea does not disappoint. The app has av cool range of genres to choose from, including Exes and Friends and Queer.

Cost: $ 12.99 / month or $ 59.99 / year subscription

AVAILABLE HERE

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

6. Quinn

If you’re looking to get the job done quickly, Quinn (another audio porn site specifically designed for women) is probably your best bet. It’s filled with a bunch of short audio snippets that can go anywhere from four to 20 minutes. Launched in 2019, Quinn’s website isn’t anything fancy, but it’s super clean and user-friendly. Plus, it has all sorts of genres from accents to age differences to “safe for work” options. If you want to hear someone get spanked, that’s an option. If you want to listen to a guy talk to you like he’s your boyfriend before he bones you in the shower, that’s an option too.

Bonus: The site has hundreds of audio stories from 50+ creators with content that’ll scratch whatever your itch is, and it’s entirely free to use with no ads or popups. You can create an account to save your favorite audios, but you can also just listen without logging in for discrete pleasure.

Cost: Free

AVAILABLE HERE

7. Literotica

Some of you may have already been on Literotica to read their sexy short stories, but the site also has an audio section that you can sort through as well. If you’re a fan of the tried and true slightly-cheesy-but-majorly-sexy erotic novel, you’ll probably love Literotica’s audio stories. The catch with Literotica is it’s super no-frills. The site isn’t as aesthetically pleasing as others, and the stories are organized A to Z, so no option for filtering them by the sort of kink you’re into.

Having said that, there’s something nice about having a site that’s so back to basics. First of all, it gives you a chance to listen to stories that you otherwise might not have listened to. Second, a lot of the stories are told in a Morgan Freeman-ish voice that, TBH, some may prefer to the standard try-hard sexy voice.

AVAILABLE HERE

8. Bawdy Storytelling

Before I get into Bawdy, I should let you know Bawdy Stories are a little longer than the rest (they range from 20 minutes to an hour). So, yes, they’re free, but they do require a little more of an investment time-wise. That being said, if you’re a theater nerd (hi, me), Bawdy Storytelling will make you feel like you’re at a damn event because each podcast episode is the recording of a live musical show.

Oh, and did I mention every story is true? Real people submit their true stories to sexual folklorist Dixie De La Tour, who picks which stories are performed and recorded at live shows by Bawdy’s storytellers. Instead of giving you a purely sexual experience, their stories provide you with a full range of emotions. They’re hilarious, they’re super theater-y, and they just so happen to also be extremely graphic and sexy. A standing ovation indeed.

Cost: Free; Support on Patreon

AVAILABLE HERE

9. Girl on the Net

If you haven’t heard of Girl on the Net already, let me give you a little TL; DR: She’s a female sex blogger whose goal is to take the shame out of sexuality. She started blogging back in 2011 by just writing her stories, but now she also produces them as audio porn that you can find on her site. The audio is great if you either already enjoyed reading her blogs or enjoy reading sex blogs in general. Instead of following the standard sexy story format, Girl on the Net’s erotic porn consists of real people reading their own blog posts aloud.

It more feels like your cool friends are just giving you all the steamy deets about their sex life and you can’t help but get a little turned on. If you’re not sure whether or not this would be your thing, you might as well just give it a whirl: The episodes are each only about 10 minutes and they’re free on the site.

Cost: Free; Support on Patreon

AVAILABLE HERE

Candice Jalili Candice is a dating expert and the author Just Send The Text, out Feb. Rachel Varina Rachel is a full-time freelance writer covering everything from the best vibrators to the best TV shows to watch with your family.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io