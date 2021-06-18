899 people were vaccinated in New York with expired doses of the Pfizer anticovid vaccine



ATC Vaccination Service announced that people who received expired vaccines are not in danger.

We thought it couldn’t happen, but it happened. Some vaccines that have lost their validity were used in New Yorkers and health authorities are trying to contact them.

The Associated Press agency announced that 899 people received expired doses of Pfizer against Covid-19, at a vaccination center in Times Square, reported the health authorities in New York.

ATC Vaccination Services, the company that administered the injections in the municipality, stated: We apologize for the inconvenience to those who received the doses in question and we want you to know first of all that we have been informed that there is no danger from the vaccines they received”.

The city’s Health Department said the expired vaccines were administered between June 5 and 10 and that recipients should schedule another Pfizer injection shortly.

For his part, Patrick Gallahue, spokesman for the Department of Health, pointed out that people who received expired doses have been contacted through emails, phone calls and letters to make sure they are aware of the situation.

The New York Journal recently published that states such as Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Oklahoma and Arkansas had millions of doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine that were about to expire this month.

J&J had had a series of problems that delayed their applications and the doses were accumulating, in addition to the decrease in demand from the US population.

However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concluded that Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 Vaccines Remain Safe and Effective for Up to 4 1/2 Months, which postponed its effective date.

Vaccine expiration dates are defined based on the data that laboratories send to regulators, demonstrating how long injections can remain suitable for use under certain storage conditions.

