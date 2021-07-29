890-million-year-old fossils found that could be the first animals on Earth

A controversial study carried out in the Canadian Arctic claims to have found the first animals in the history of the planet.

Tiny and completely frozen, fossils recently found in Canada’s Northwest Territories indicate signs of life in the remote past, still unexplored. According to Canadian scientists, sponges found in the Arctic They date from long before the appearance of life as we know it on our planet. If the theory is proven, the natural history of the Earth could take an unexpected turn for science.

Potential evidence of a very remote past

Image: Elizabeth Turner / Laurentian University

Does 890 million years, some tiny sponges inhabited the north of the planet. Encapsulated in impenetrable blocks of ice, they were trapped for millennia. The increasing rise in the temperature of the planet, produced by the global climate crisis, has melted part of the frozen lollies. Only in this way, Canadian scientists have been able to observe the biological remains of these ancient beings.

The study has generated controversy and skepticism. Never before has evidence of biological activity been recovered from so many years ago. On the contrary, this could be the oldest evidence of animal life found in history. For this reason, experts have been cautious in naming their find as’ possible remains of the skeleton of an ancient sponge‘.

Elizabeth Turner, Professor of Earth Sciences at Laurentian University in Sudbury, led the research published in Nature. Even the title of the article is careful, when naming the new evidence of animal life as ‘potential’. If verified, the skeletons recovered from the Arctic would become the ancient animal life remains known to mankind.

Very old sponges

Photo: C. Gilbert

Although nothing is certain yet, everything indicates that these skeletons correspond to very ancient cousins ​​of sponges. This would mean that managed to survive the inhospitable conditions of a planet still uninhabitable for life as we know it today. Found in reef crevices in the most boreal latitudes of the planet, remained fossilized in the limestone from the Mackenzie Mountains.

Most likely they have populated the supercontinent ‘Rodinia’, in the coastal zone of a shallow inland sea. Completely frozen, they managed to persist brutal changes that the planet has undergone at the meteorological and climatic level over the millennia. According to Turner, the fossils look like worms, and are the width of a human hair. In addition to this, they closely resemble confirmed animal fossils that she extracted in previous missions.

Despite the neat and orderly pattern of these sponges, there are scientists who do not trust Turner’s evidence. Skepticism is born of certain structures that modern sponges do not have —The spicules—, and they appear clearly in the images that accompany the study by this Canadian team. For this reason, some authors think that the fossils of the supposed ‘first animals’ were created by much more recent microbes.

In response to these questions, Turner believes that “these things could be absolutely anything,” according to CBC News coverage. “There is nothing distinctive here at all“. Although this is true, the researcher is sure that the study is a great step forward for paleontological analysis, since it offers one more window to analyze life forms in the remote past, still hidden from contemporary science.

