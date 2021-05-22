88% of U.S. families with children will automatically receive monthly Child Tax Credit payments, according to the IRS

The IRS announced this week that the first monthly Child Tax Credit (CTC) payment will be made on July 15. Approximately 39 million families, where 88% of children in the United States live, will begin to receive the aforementioned monthly payments without the need for them to do any extra paperwork..

The IRS said CTC payments will be made on the 15th of each month, unless that 15th is a weekend or holiday. In this way, the families that will receive the money through direct deposit will be able to plan their expenses taking into account the receipt of this money.

Families eligible for the money will have a payment of up to $ 300 per month for each child under the age of 6 and up to $ 250 a month for each child 6 years and older.

The American Rescue Plan increased the amount of CTC money this year to $ 3,600 for children under 6 years of age and $ 3,000 for children between the ages of 6 and 17. With this financial support, it is expected that more than five million children will be lifted out of child poverty in 2021, thus reducing child poverty by more than half.

Homes with more than 65 million children will receive monthly payments from the CTC as direct deposit, paper checks or in the form of debit cards. The IRS is committed to making as many direct deposits as possible in order to make the money faster and more secure.

The families eligible to receive the money are those who declare their income less than $ 150,000 for married taxpayers who file taxes together. Also eligible are heads of household who declare income of up to $ 112,500 and taxpayers who declare individual income of $ 75,000, as indicated on the IRS website.

In the cases of households that have higher incomes than those already presented, the amount of the Child Tax Credit will be reduced or eliminated the more money they earn.

You do not need to take any action to claim the CTC, You just have to file your tax return and the IRS will determine if your family is eligible to receive the money.

