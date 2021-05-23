88% of Spain enjoy 100Mbps broadband | News | Infrastructures

Broadband coverage at 100Mbps reached 88% of the population in 2020, after rising four points since 2019, and reaches 63% in rural areas, an increase of 13 points in one year.

These data appear in the report “Broadband coverage in Spain in 2020 “, prepared by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation with figures for the month of June last year.

Regarding broadband coverage with speed of 30Mbps, coverage reaches 95% of the population and 90% in rural areas, practically disappearing the digital divide. During 2020, the rural digital gap in the coverage of this speed has been reduced by four percentage points. In 2019 the percentage was 94% in the whole of Spain and 87% in rural areas.

100Mbs broadband coverage evolution. Spain. 2020 Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation.

The report confirms the generalized increase in coverage in the last two years, a consequence of the strong impulse given by the Government to Broadband Extension Program in 2018 and 2019, contributing half of the investments made in its more than six years of history.

Added to this is the requirement in 2018 for operators to comply with the obligations contracted to guarantee coverage of 30 Mbps or higher for at least 90% of citizens living in population units with less than 5,000 inhabitants. With all this, the broadband coverage at a speed of 30 Mbps since 2018 has improved ten points and the speed of 100 Mbps, 7 points.

30Mbs broadband coverage evolution. Spain. 2020 Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation.

By technology, fiber optic to the home (FTTH), which allows data transmission services to be provided at speeds of 100 Mbps to all users and scalable to more than 1Gbps, has increased by five percentage points and reaches 84.9% of the Spanish population, almost a million homes more than in 2019. Fiber optic coverage also reaches more than half of the population residing in rural areas for the first time, with a population coverage of 60% in those areas.

Fiber optic coverage reaches more than half of the population living in rural areas for the first time

Fiber optic coverage places Spain in a prominent position at the European level. Last year, with a coverage five points lower, Spain was already, according to the Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI)the third European country with the largest fiber optic network extension, only surpassed by Latvia and Iceland.

Prospective coverage

The report includes the coverage forecast by adding to the existing one in June 2020 the one that will be achieved once the projects that are in execution within the framework of the Broadband Extension Plan (PEBA-NGA) (co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund, ERDF).

When these projects are executed between 2021 and 2023, ultra-fast speed coverage (100 Mbps) will reach 92.7% of the Spanish population and 82.5% in rural areas, which means reducing practically ten percentage points the difference in coverage between rural areas and the overall area of ​​the territory, a difference that in 2018 was 40 percentage points. Likewise, fiber optic coverage will exceed 90% of the population (90.3%).

In 2023, ultra-fast speed coverage (100 Mbps) will reach 92.7% of the Spanish population and 82.5% in rural areas

Finally, the report includes for the first time the 5G mobile network coverage in the preferential bands and points out that, in mid-2020, commercial service was available in 21 cities, with a coverage of 50% of them, which represents 12.5% ​​of coverage nationwide. The coverage measurement was carried out prior to the launch of commercial offers by all operators.

Methodology

The methodology of this report has been aligned with that used in the report on broadband in Europe published annually by the European Comission. Data collected from the broadband network incumbents as of June 30, 2020 have been used and data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) 2019 of the population resident in Spain, 47,026,208 inhabitants, distributed has been taken into account in 8,131 municipalities and 61,818 singular population entities.

Information on coverage allows monitoring of progress in achieving the objective of guaranteeing adequate connectivity to 100% of the population, included both in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan and in the Plan for Connectivity and Digital Infrastructures.

With this objective, the methodology of next year’s report will be renewed, evolving from identification based on Singular Population Entities to that based on cadastral parcels, which will allow greater granularity. This methodology has already been applied in 2021 in the public consultation to identify the areas that require aid for the extension of broadband.

Digital connectivity, together with the deployment of 5G networks and cybersecurity, is one of the components of the Recovery Plan, which contemplates a public investment of 4,000 million euros until 2023 in these areas.

In order to identify new instruments that allow us to continue improving digital connectivity until reaching 100% coverage, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation has published a request for expressions of interest in order to receive proposals that, through a model of public-private collaboration, allow the extension of very high-speed broadband and advance 5G coverage in rural areas and areas with low population density, thus promoting territorial cohesion and digital transformation.