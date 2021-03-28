88 kilometers by boat traveled the Nigerian National Team to obtain a key victory

Not all national teams have the comforts players would like, and notable examples are seen in Africa. Nigeria he had to undertake an 88-kilometer boat trip to cross the Gulf of Guinea and reach Porto Novo, Benin.

A quota for the African Cup was at stake, the ‘Super Eagles’ had to win to ensure their classification. To get to the Charles de Gaulle Stadium, they left from Lagos by motorboat to get there by the shortest route.

In this expedition were Victor Osimhen, forward for whom Napoli paid € 75 million euros. Also Leicester City Premier League players: Wilfred Ndidi (midfielder) and Kelechi Iheanacho (forward). All three were headlines.

… And yes how we got to Benin Republic for the # AFCON2021Q against the Squirrels. Na we dey here! #SoarSuperEagles # Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/affAbWrv8f – 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 26, 2021

Benin put up resistance in the penultimate match for the qualifying phase to the African Cup of Nations until Paul Onuachu, a KRC Genk player from Belgium, scored the only goal of the match at 90 ‘. His entry had been given at 71 ‘by Iheanacho and he took the honors.

Now with 11 points, four more than Benin, they secured their place in the great competition. However, they should host Lesotho next Tuesday at home. The return to Nigeria will be satisfactory after all.