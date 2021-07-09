875 million fine for the AdBlue cartel

The European Commission has made a decision on Daimler, BMW, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche,the AdBlue cartel: everyone (except the first) will have to pay a fine of 875 million euros to be agreed to avoid competing with each other in terms of pollutant emission reduction technologies.

Margrethe Vestager, Community Vice President and Head of Competition, explained that it is the first time that Brussels has acted against an illegal agreement whose objective is “to restrict the use of a technology. Companies must compete to benefit consumers, and agreeing not to do so is illegal. They had the necessary technology to reduce harmful emissions beyond what is legally required by EU emissions rules, but they avoided competing by not making use of their full potential. “

The European Commission adds that EU antitrust rules do not hamper favorable cooperation between competitors in R&D and product development. In this case, the EC provided guidance to companies on which aspects of their collaboration were not problematic, but the dividing line is clear: companies should not coordinate their behavior to limit the full potential of any type of technology. They should not restrict your competition; moreover, they must compete for the benefit of consumers. Failure to do so is simply illegal.

The fine

Daimler, BMW, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche teamed up to avoid competition. For five years (from June 2009 to October 2014) they held regular technical meetings to jointly develop Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems. Or what is the same AdBlue: liquid urea added to the exhaust system to convert nitrogen oxides (NOx) into molecular nitrogen (N2) and water (H2O), thus reducing emissions from diesel engines.

As established in Brussels, the Volkswagen Group will have to pay just over 502 million euros after getting a 55% reduction for accepting the payment. BMW will pay almost 372 million after applying a 10% discount. Daimler, for its part, gets rid of a penalty of 727 million euros for revealing the existence of the cartel.

The collaboration of Daimler, BMW, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche

The collaboration, therefore, went wrong for them. The five brands developed very good technology together, but by reaching a common understanding to avoid competition on the effectiveness of the SCR system … they violated the competition rules.

According to the European Commission report, Daimler, BMW, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche also They agreed on the size of the AdBlue tanks and the time periods between refills. In addition, they exchanged confidential information on these aspects and on the average consumption of AdBlue in the models of the future.

At the same time, they knew that injecting more AdBlue could lead to a lower level of emissions under certain driving conditions and they had the possibility of competing in this regard, but they decided to agree indicating that none of them would act above the minimum standard required by law. . With this behavior they removed the inherent threat that their competitors could do better. Something that promotes innovation, guarantees a better functioning of the market and guarantees the best possible results.

The reactions

The reactions of the protagonists have not been long in coming. Volkswagen is considering legal action claiming that the sanction sets a questionable precedent: “The Commission is entering new judicial territory because it is treating technical cooperation for the first time as an antitrust violation.” It also adds that the fines have been established even though the clients have not suffered any damage.

BMW, for his part, he has indicated that has been cleared of any suspicion of using illegal “disabling devices” to cheat emissions tests: “This underscores that there has never been any allegation of illegal tampering with emission control systems by the BMW Group.”