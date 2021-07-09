875 million euro fine for BMW and Volkswagen for the AdBlue cartel

The European Commission has reaffirmed itself and imposed a fine of 875 million euros to BMW and Volkswagen for a story that comes from afar. They are accused of having illegally conspired to shut out competition in the development of a technology. The Antitrust division has found that five German manufacturers formed a cartel in the development of AdBlue systems and that they restricted the information on this system to reduce polluting emissions from their cars.

The event occurred when the Euro 5 and Euro 6 regulations were about to arrive, when they were looking for ways that the diesel vehicles emit less NOx particles. Then Daimler, BMW, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche (those three owned by the Volkswagen Group) got together in a series of periodic technical meetings between 2009 and 2014. In them they discussed the development of the systems of SCR selective catalytic reduction so that their cars meet the regulatory requirements of the European Union.

The operation of the SCRs is simple, but effective. Consists of the AdBlue injection into the exhaust so that it causes a reaction with the gases it emits and reduces NOx emissions. AdBlue is the blue liquid that consists of an aqueous solution of 32.5% urea and that goes in a different tank. The fact is that the manufacturers who joined in these meetings what they really did was agree to a truce to avoid competing with each other for the development of this technology.

That means AdBlue and selective catalytic reduction systems they would stay as they were, conforming to the minimum standards that existed and without that competition between them to improve the technology even if it had potential. The European Commission considers that users must be able to trust that car manufacturers compete with each other. In addition, these manufacturers also shared the they agreed on the size of the tanks of AdBlue, the autonomy they should have and the stipulated consumption.

Even knowing that by injecting more AdBlue they would further reduce their emissions. That is what the European Commission has denounced and the reason for imposing those millionaire fines. It is striking that there is a manufacturer that does not pay fines. Daimler has earned clemency for having revealed the existence of this “AdBlue cartel” to the European Commission. After the tip, the 875 million euros are distributed as follows. TO BMW corresponds to the payment of 372.8 million euros, which have already been paid for by the Munich brand.

Volkswagen Group will have to pay 502.3 million euros by the Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche brands; a figure that comes with a reduction for cooperation. However, it has not yet been paid and the Volkswagen Group is already taking legal action and plans to appeal this sanction.

Source: European Commission