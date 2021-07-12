87-90. Nigeria surprises USA in Las Vegas

07/11/2021

The United States team lost in its first match to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, 87-90, to Nigeria, in a match played in Las Vegas.

Despite having only four days of training and having absences from Devin Booker, Khris middleton Y Jrue Holiday who are contesting the NBA final, with the Phoenix Suns the first and the Milwaukee Bucks the second and third, the American defeat can be described as a surprise.

The Nigerians, with six NBA players, beat the Americans not only on the scoreboard, but also on the rebound, 34-46.

Nigeria scored 20 of 42 triples, with guard Gabe Vincent, who plays for the Miami Heat, signing 6 of 8 triples and finishing with 21 points. Calab Agada, who plays in the Israeli League, added three triples and 17 points.

On the American side, Kevin Durant he scored 15 points, but only 2 of his first 11 pitches.

Eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Cup by France, in the last major competition played, the United States begins its preparation for the Olympics on the wrong foot, although its coach Greg popovic, prefers to see it in another way.

“We have only been training for four days and they have been focused for a month. It is a lesson we must learn from and I don’t think it is the end of the world,” he said at the end of the match.