85 years of the fascist coup and we still shoot ourselves with historical memory

A group of Francoist militiamen, arresting republicans in Somosierra (Community of Madrid), during the Civil War. (Photo: Keystone via .)

At some point between July 17 and 18, 1936, Francisco Franco signed the war party with which he consummated the coup against the republican government of the Popular Front. After that night 85 years ago came the longest night, a three-year civil war and a 40-year dictatorship.

They have not needed that time in Germany, Italy, Chile or Argentina to review their past and reach basic, irrefutable consensus on domestic fascism and its effects. And here we are, still with the wounds opened by the closed graves, the half-known truth, the history twisted by according to and who and part of the society in albis, the result of a sum of programmed forgetfulness and institutional neglect.

The Civil War remains on the political agenda. It seems a lie, but historical memory has centered one of the biggest recent controversies of the head of the opposition, the popular Pablo Casado, and he stars in one of the star laws of the PSOE-UP coalition government, which was just going to be approved this week and that it has been delayed by the remodeling of the Executive.

Casado already has experience in these brambles. Before presiding over their formation, in 2015, he said that of “those on the left are carcas, all day with the grave of I don’t know who.” Last June 30 he went further and affirmed in Congress: “the Civil War was the confrontation between those who democracy without law and those who wanted law without democracy.” He said it when talking about the pardons granted to Catalan politicians imprisoned by the procés.

The rain of criticism was strong. Just what is remembered this July 18 is a coup, without half measures, and the historians made it known to him. “There is no historiographical debate on this. The Civil War was provoked by a coup. The Republic was not a lawless empire ”,“ it is stupid. One of those phrases that sounds good for those who do not know anything, but that does not correspond to the facts unequivocally demonstrated “, or” every civil war begins with a coup, an act of force to occupy power and expel those who are ”, Answered researchers of the stature of Julián Casanova, Ángel Viñas and Enrique Moradiellos.

Read more

Nothing as simple as a condemnation of Franco’s coup of which is now the anniversary has never even been produced in Spain. Just these days, the Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory (ARMH) has registered a petition to President Pedro Sánchez to make an institutional statement of condemnation of July 18, 1936.

“We must end the equidistance in which the State does not confront the executioners and does not repair the victims, because that, in addition to being an enormous injustice to those who suffered the dictatorship and fought it, weakens our democracy and does not confront the victims. speeches that from the present legitimize or justify the need for the Franco dictatorship, as if it could be a valid answer to political and social problems ”, says its president, Emilio Silva.

The law, in doors

Precisely in part to fight against these temptations of historical revisionism, the Democratic Memory Law has been promoted, which must now be approved by the new Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños. The delay in its approval, scheduled for last Tuesday, is due to the departure of the previous owner, Carmen Calvo, and the interest of her successor in better studying the standard, according to El HuffPost.

The rule comes to fill some of the holes left by the first Law of Historical Memory, approved in 2007 by José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, willful and a good first step, but still very far from the demands of the memorial movement. This norm aimed at “meeting us all”, in Calvo’s words, has two fundamental objectives: the defense of democracy and the dignity of the victims of the Civil War and the postwar period and the Franco regime.

It supposes a kind of shock plan, which the victims demand that it be applied as soon as possible, because the debt is decades old and because, literally, those who need to see that reparation and those answers are dying of old age. “It is a great effort to homologate our democracy with the dignity that corresponds to the name of our country,” summarized the then vice president in her presentation to the Council of Ministers.

As concrete measures, it obliges the public powers to recover the remains of the persecuted who are still in graves and gutters, it seeks to exalt and glorify the dictatorship -which in practice means, for example, outlawing the Francisco Franco Foundation-, promotes the conversion of the Valley of the Fallen into a place of memory, removes the medals and titles of nobility from those who helped in the repression and annuls the Francoist sentences.

The norm will make it possible to protect the places of memory and also rescue the characters “who were fighting for freedoms”, and for the “emanation of the sovereignty of the people”, a story “that has to be in the classrooms and in the conscience of citizenship ”. So now, including the recommendations of the United Nations and Europe, this part of our history will be studied in Secondary and will be included in teacher training. It is another of the great outstanding debts of our democracy, the approach to this matter in school curricula, in which its presence is residual, partial and sweetened.

The Law, however, has some problems ahead of it to solve. The first is the report of the plenary session of the General Council of the Judiciary approved last Monday, which includes objections such as that the attempt to dissolve the Francisco Franco Foundation or to sanction the apology of Francoism represents an attack on the rights of ideological freedom, of expression and meeting. It also affirms that it is not aligned with the criteria of the European Union of recovering the memory for the victims of all authoritarian regimes, not just a specific one. Objections that will force a review of the articles as they were presented last September.

The other is the opposition of the PP. Since 2108, Casado has been announcing a Law of Concord, with which he intends to repeal both the Historical Memory Law of 2007 as well as the Democratic Memory Law to come. Vox, needless to say, wants an amendment to the whole. “They want to win what they lost on the battlefield,” they say.

Why action is urgent

The law will begin to resolve pending debts, but until the parliamentary process passes and it is approved and enters into force, we still have a very hard, very arid panorama for the victims, their families and the entities that fight for their rights. Everything, even more entangled by the growing power of the extreme right and its discourse that, beyond revisionism, uses lies and civil war as a flag.

What the associations – the State Federation of Forums for Memory or the Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory itself, among others – regretted most until now – was the lack of recognition of the victims as such, something that goes far beyond label and match respect, compensation and historical truth with reliable data.

Added to this is the need to exhume as soon as possible the more than 2,000 mass graves, in which it is estimated that 130,000 people rest badly, “disappeared that a democratic state cannot afford to have,” they say. The so-called “Spanish anomaly”, so incomprehensible in countries that have gone through something similar. The United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances has insisted on several occasions that Spain has to adopt a national plan to search for the disappeared in order to comply with the democratic standards that are supposed to be in a country like this.

Neither has there been a public recognition of these victims so far, much less a tribute. It has been their families and the associations that have been in charge of each small act of reparation or each investigation and exhumation, while there are still streets with fascist nomenclatures and statues that pay homage to Franco. Last year, the Ministry of Justice formally requested 656 municipalities to remove vestiges that survived in their public spaces, such as 1,171 streets and squares that kept the names of Francoist figures.

There will be, but today there is no DNA bank in which to collate the data of a bone found in a grave, the files are not open to investigators and, even less, digitized, there are no specialized forensic teams, or a list of missing persons, or their limbo and the cruelty they faced in schools and institutes are studied, as in any society that was hurt and now tries to close all the scars, from knowledge.

Marta Escribano, ARMH archaeologist, with remains found in the grave of the Carmen Cemetery in Valladolid, in 2017. (Photo: JUAN MEDINA via REUTERS)

Nor has the 1977 Amnesty Law been repealed, the clean slate that sought to forgive and turn the page on “acts of political intent, whatever their result, classified as crimes and misdemeanors carried out prior to December 15 1976 ”, which ended up leaving crimes under international law, such as forced disappearance or torture, unpunished.

Even the police medal of some executors of that terror continues to be paid every month. Nor have the sentences of the Francoist courts been declared invalid – without legal arguments, without enumerated crimes, without defense for the accused …-. Meanwhile, foundations like Francisco Franco continue to collect public subsidies and there are not a few new-breed nobles, whose titles the dictator created and delivered, who continue to show off them and enjoy the property plundered from other Spaniards not related to the regime.

And there are victims who do not even have hope in the law to come because it leaves them out: they are the ones who suffered the crimes that went unpunished in the time that goes from the approval of the Constitution to the principles of democracy. The norm will cover until 1978, but until the very first 80 there were brutal slams of the old time. They are not even quoted.

The associations, which generally applaud the draft of the law, insist that what is essential, above all else, is the “political will” and that with it even the insufficient Zapatero law would have been good. The will and the times are urgent, because, as Francesc Valls writes, “memory is a long-distance race in which some hope that abandonment or death will end the runner”.

85 years later, a lifetime, and it is still necessary to spend “all day thinking about Grandpa’s war.” It is a matter of truth, justice and reparation.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE