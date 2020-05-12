On May 12, 1935, one of the most balanced duels in Brazilian football took place for the first time. Internacional and Santos faced each other in a friendly match at the Estádio dos Eucaliptos, in Porto Alegre, and the 1 to 1 in the initial confrontation was the premise of a balance that endures today.

Last duel between Santos and Inter took place in October 2019, at Beira Rio (Photo: Ricardo Diluarte / Internacional)

Photo: Lance!

Peixe and Colorado have faced each other 76 times throughout history, with 27 wins for each side and 22 draws. The two teams also tied in goals scored in the confrontation, 94 for each side.

First game



1935 marked the return of the first great idol of Brazilian football, Arthur Friedenreich, to Santos. “El Tigre” had played in the Santos shirt five years earlier, in a friendly in which Alvinegro Praiano beat Atlético Tucumán, from Argentina, by 4 to 1, but the striker did not balance the nets.

Against Internacional, on that 12th of May, Peixe took the lead just after eight minutes of departure. And ironically, the first goal scored by Santos over Colorado was scored by Sacy, who, except for the different spelling, corresponds to the mascot of Internacional. The player was also the top scorer in that season, with 15 goals. However, the gaucho club drew with Mancuso in the 14th minute.

O Peixe, trained by Bilu, went on the field with: Cyro; Neves and Badu (Iracino); Marteletti, Ferreira and Jango; Sacy, Moran, Mário Seixas, Friedenreich and Junqueira (Paulinho).

The following week, at the same Eucalyptus Stadium, Friedenreich swung the nets for the first and only time with the black mantle, in the defeat of Peixe 3-2 against Grêmio.

1935 was a special year for Santos history, as it marked the team’s first conquest of the São Paulo Championship, on November 17, when they beat Corinthians 2-0 at Parque São Jorge.

Current overview



Just like the first game, the last matches between Santos and Internacional demonstrate the natural reflex of the confrontation. In 2019, the two teams faced each other twice, both games valid for the Brazilian Championship, both by 0-0.

The last winning game took place on June 10, 2018, when Colorado beat Peixe, in the middle of Vila Belmiro, 2-1, for the first round of the Brasileirão. The most recent Santos triumph took place on September 28, 2016, a 2-1 victory at Urbano Caldeira, for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals, where Inter got the better of them, winning 2-0. , in Beira Rio, in the duel back, and stayed with the classification.

See too:

The players who wore Real’s shirt and you may not even remember