An 85-year-old man died while waiting in line to receive his pension, this Tuesday in Nicaragua, the country in America that has taken the fewest actions to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus (causing the disease of COVID-19), and where dozens of cases of sudden fading have been reported on the streets in the midst of the pandemic.

The man was pronounced dead by members of the Nicaraguan Red Cross a few minutes after his fainting, according to witnesses, which occurred at a bank branch in the city of Rivas, in southwestern Nicaragua.

The Nicaraguan authorities have not commented on the case, nor have they provided information about dozens of people who have suddenly fallen on the streets, some of whom have lost their lives, and others were transferred to medical centers, without being known. his health.

The Multidisciplinary Scientific Committee, made up of doctors and other specialists, have warned that sudden fainting, even if it is due to heart failure, could be related to the coronavirus.

The old man, whose name was not confirmed, suddenly vanished when he was part of a large row of pensioners.

On the 5th of each month, some 280,000 pensioners, both elderly and people with chronic conditions that prevent them from working, are summoned to Nicaraguan banks to withdraw their pensions.

Although banks take strict preventive measures against SARS-CoV-2 inside, such as temperature measurement, use of gel alcohol and social distancing, these are not observed in the ranks of elderly people who spread out on the sidewalks along to the streets, in the different cities of Nicaragua.

Until now, the authorities of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute (INSS) have not taken measures to guarantee the prevention of COVID-19 among pensioners who seek their monthly payments.

It happened in Samsun province.

In the lines, which usually extend for tens of meters in the bank branches of Managua, and for more than 100 meters in the offices of the departments (provinces), the elderly lack any protection against the pandemic, except for one part that he does wear a mask.

Until a week ago, the government of President Daniel Ortega, which has only reported 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, including five deaths, refused to take social prevention measures for the pandemic, but since last Tuesday it accepted that the population use masks and practice social distancing.

Ortega’s handling of the pandemic has caused international concern because he opposes putting into practice the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

.