85 writers from 15 countries (Mexico among them) come together in a book to celebrate Alejandra Pizarnik

An explorer of silence and shadows and the maker of a beautiful and wounded language, but who could not save her, Alejandra Pizarnik, the great Argentine poet who committed suicide at the age of 36, in 1972, would have turned 85 tomorrow.

For this reason, 85 friendly voices, writers from 15 countries – Spain, Argentina, Chile, Cuba, Uruguay, Peru, Mexico, Poland, Bulgaria, Australia, Morocco, France, Romania, Italy and Israel – have come together in a book to celebrate the anniversary of the writer who said: “I have signed a pact with tragedy and an agreement with excess.”

Published by Huso in the Tribute collection and entitled Alejandra and her multiple voices, this book contains different views on Flora Pizarnik Bromiquier, as she was called at birth, then Alejandra, born on April 29, 1936 in Buenos Aires.

The selection of the texts and their editing is by Mayda Bustamante, who says in the prologue that Pizarnik “suicide played a trick on him. She never counted on her death to make her immortal. “

“Thank you, Alejandra,” he adds, “for allowing me, as my friend Marifé Santiago Bolaños would say, ‘to enter the forest to find the clearings that every forest keeps’”.

And the thing is that the Spanish writer and philosopher Marifé Santiago has also had a lot to do with the sewing of this volume, since she has been the one who has brought together many of the participating authors, and has brought to its pages the texts of Sandra Riaboy and Miriam Pizarnik, niece and sister, respectively, of Alejandra.

The niece and sister of the poet also provide graphic documents, family images. Miriam Pizarnik, only a year older than the poet, includes for this occasion a presentation read at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem on behalf of Alejandra Pizarnik’s family, to inaugurate the Pizarnik International Colloquium in Jerusalem.

“But the silence is true. That is why I write. I am alone and I write. No, I’m not alone. There is someone here who trembles, “whispered Pizarnik, one of the most important voices of the second half of the 20th century, whose life was always surrounded by a certain curse, and this was undoubtedly contributed by the fact that he took his life so young with an overdose of barbiturates.

Transgressive in life and in poetry, which for that matter was the same, Pizarnik was the daughter of Jewish immigrants of Russian-Polish origin who worked in jewelry. Delicate and sensitive, in 1954 she began to study Philosophy at the University, with the desire and dream of getting to know French culture, and studied journalism and literature.

He began to write from a very young age and in secret, and published his first book, The Most Other Land, with the help of his father, as his own sister relates. At 18 she was already involved in the world of letters, making friends with Oliverio Girondo, Nora Langué, Manuel Mújica Laínez, Victoria Ocampo, Bioy Casares, Silvina Ocampo and, especially, with Olga Orozco.

He wrote and published a lot. He was awarded the Guggenheim Fellowship in 1968 and in 1971 he was awarded the Fulbright.

At 24 he fulfilled his dream of traveling to France, where he lived for four years. Before, he had already published The Lost Adventures, in 1958.

In Paris he studied and translated Artaud, Michaux or Bonnefoy, and he met someone fundamental, Julio Cortázar, with whom he established a very close friendship. Later he returned to Buenos Aires, but continued with his swings of anguish, hospital entrances and exits and suicide attempts.

Meanwhile he produced essential titles, among them, The works and the nights (1965), Extraction of the stone of madness (1968) or The musical hell (1971).

