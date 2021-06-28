83% of the Spanish population trusts vaccination against covid, 25 points more than in January

The acceptance of coronavirus vaccines among the Spanish population is increasing and consolidating. This is shown by the results of the third round of the Survey of Social Perception of scientific aspects of covid-19, prepared by the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT). While in July 2020 only a third of the population (32%) was fully sure to get vaccinated as soon as the authorities offered him the drug, and in January the percentage rose to 58%, in May 2021 four out of five83%) admit to being willing – counting those already vaccinated.

“We have seen periods in which the rejection of vaccination has been very high, but the start of vaccination has given more tranquility and confidence. Since January, acceptance has increased progressively ”, he explained during the presentation of the results. Josep Lobera, Professor of Sociology at the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) and scientific director of the survey.

Together with the teacher, the results of the survey have been commented on by Rachel Yotti, director of the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) of Madrid and Pablo Simon, Professor of Political Science at the Carlos III University of Madrid (UC3M), in a debate moderated by Pampa Garcia Molina, editor-in-chief of the SINC agency.

Why would you not wear it? / Survey of Social Perception of scientific aspects of covid-19 (3rd round)

Among the factors associated with reluctance to vaccinate, highlight the belief that they are not safe, the perception that when most are vaccinated they will no longer need to be vaccinated, individualistic values ​​and the conspiratorial mentality around the origin of covid-19.

It seems paradoxical that such large fluctuations in public opinion regarding vaccination occur in Spain, where attitudes towards science and technology are very stable, as indicated by the results of 20 years of surveys of social perception of science. Lobera attributes it to the state of social anxiety in the face of a new situation, with unconsolidated attitudes towards a vaccine that did not yet exist; but he pointed out that Spain has quickly regained confidence, which has not happened in all countries. The sociologist has agreed with Pablo Simón that this is explained by the good substrate of trust towards science and public health In our country.

More relaxed prevention measures

When asking about prevention measures to avoid contagion, the results show a certain relaxation in its fulfillment, particularly in maintaining the social distance. Only a third of the population (32%) say that they have strictly avoided social contacts in the last month, twenty points less than in January.

Similarly, just Half of the population (49%) say they have strictly avoided being in closed spaces with non-cohabiting people. The main factors behind this behavior are non-compliance with the measures by their close environment, distrust in health institutions, having a low level of education and being a man. The conspiratorial mentality adds to this list.

Descriptive results of compliance with anti-covid standards19. / Survey of Social Perception of scientific aspects of covid-19 (3rd round)

“There is a certain relaxation in the use of masks and in social distancing. What we see is that the factor of what the environment does is key. We are social beings and we adapt to our immediate context, to our friends and family ”, considers Lobera.

Regarding the effect of the level of studies, which points to a possible effect of living and working conditions in the maintenance of prevention standards, the director of the ISCIII, Raquel Yotti, considers that the institutions have taken into account the aspect socioeconomic when making decisions, but there is still a long way to go.

“Throughout the pandemic, awareness of the importance of social and economic factors has increased. Inequalities and gaps have deepened. Although attempts have been made, we still have a long way to go in terms of incorporating knowledge and transferring it to concrete measures, ”said Yotti.

Conspiracies and mistrust

There is a significant percentage of people who trust conspiracy theories to some degree. One in four Spaniards (25%) firmly believes that there are secret organizations that greatly influence political decisions and only 17% firmly believe otherwise.

Regarding masks, almost a third of the Spanish population (31%) consider that masks are bad for your health and only 16% firmly believe that they are not.

Tables on conspiracy. / Survey of Social Perception of scientific aspects of covid-19 (3rd round)

58% of the population assures that they have seen or heard messages, through one or more media, that encourage people not to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Most of these messages came through social media, as stated by 34%, followed by the TV (27%).

“As the most severe lockdowns unfolded, people quickly turned to conventional communication channels. Curiously, this phenomenon is compatible with the occurrence of the syndrome of infodemic, since it is very difficult to communicate uncertainty ”, explained the professor of Political Science Pablo Simón.

The main factors associated with having conspiratorial beliefs about covid-19 are: a conspiratorial mentality previous information about vaccines, mistrust in institutions policies, avoid wearing the mask, experiment social difficulties associated with the containment measures of covid-19, being a woman and having a low educational level.

“The element in which the Public Administration has had the most difficulties is when it comes to communicating the specific measures that had to be applied at all times. Many times, measures were announced that were perceived as contradictory. Citizens were not very clear about what they had to do at all times and that generated a lot of uncertainty ”, added Simón.

In this sense, the three experts have agreed that the social sciences are essential to manage crises with a marked social character, such as this pandemic. Yotti has insisted on the need to form multidisciplinary groups where social scientists are included, while Simón has lamented the resistance to this way of working.

Now, social science experts are concerned about what is coming this summer: the non-mandatory nature of wearing masks outdoors has just been released, and with very positive vaccination rates, how will the perception of covid and vaccines evolve? in the next few months? Lobera believes that reluctance may increase due to the feeling of complacency, realizing that the worst of the pandemic is over. Concerns may also be raised about the possibility that a third dose to alleviate the effect of possible variants.

Finally, Lobera highlights that the social perception of vaccines and measures against covid are not a fixed photo, but a dynamic entity, and will change again depending on the circumstances of the pandemic and its management.

The survey was carried out by telephone to a total of 2,100 people between 3 and 21 May 2021. To be able to participate, citizens had to be over 18 years of age and have resided in Spain for at least five years. The study with the results of this survey is available on the FECYT website, open.