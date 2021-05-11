83% of agricultural soils in Spain have traces of pesticides

05/11/2021 at 9:07 AM CEST

83% of Spanish agricultural soils and have traces of pesticides. And many of them include mixtures of these substances whose effects on the ground are still unknown. An international study, in which the University of Córdoba has participated, has warned about this situation and has underlined the need to define and introduce regulations on this type of pesticide ‘cocktail’ to protect soil biodiversity and the quality of crop production.

The team, led by Violette Geissen, from the University of Wageningen (The Netherlands), has analyzed 340 soil samples from three European countries – Portugal, the Netherlands and Spain – and has compared the distribution of pesticide content in low agricultural soils. conventional and organic practices.

Chemical analyzes leave no room for doubt: the total pesticide content in the soils with conventional agricultural uses is between 70% and 90% higher than in soils with organic practices, although the latter soils also contained pollutants of this type.

In 70% of conventional soils, mixtures of up to 16 residues per sample were detected, while only a maximum of five different pesticides were found in organic soils. The residues found most frequently and in greater quantity were the herbicides glyphosate and pendimethalin.

The samples were collected between 2015 and 2018, and since there have been no major changes in terms of soil management since then, they are “indicative of the current situation and probably of other agricultural areas in the European Union & rdquor ;, according to the researchers.

The analyzes were carried out with samples obtained in two places in the case of Spain (Valencia and Cartagena), one site in the case of Portugal (Bairrada) and another in the Netherlands (Groningen). The analyzes covered four of the main European crops: horticultural products and oranges (Spain), grapes (Portugal) and potatoes (Netherlands).

Scientists consider that, once the high presence of pesticides and ‘cocktails’ of them in European agricultural soils is known, it is necessary to study the effects that these complex and cumulative mixtures have on the health of the land, an area in which there is currently a great lack of information.

Pesticides, which are intended to prevent, destroy, attract, repel or combat any pest, used in European agriculture for more than 70 yearsTherefore, the researchers considered it necessary to monitor their presence, their levels and their effects on the quality and services of European soils, with the aim that the results of the study served as the basis for establishing new protocols for the use and approval of new products. phytosanitary.

The results of the study corroborate the one carried out in 2018 through two projects funded by the European Union (EU), ISQAPER and RECARE. Samples were then collected in 11 European countries –including Spain– and pesticide residues were found in 83% of the analyzed agricultural soils and 166 different combinations.

The most common mixtures detected at the highest concentrations were the controversial herbicide glyphosate and its metabolite aminomethylphosphonic acid, followed by the commonly used pesticide dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (banned in the EU in 1986) and the broad-spectrum fungicides boscalid, epoxiconazole and tebuconazole.

The samples came in that case from soils used in the production of cereals, permanent crops, tubers, non-permanent industrial crops, dried vegetables and legumes, flowers and forage crops.

That study, like the one now co-starred by the University of Córdoba, pointed to the need to promote pesticide residue monitoring programs and the combined effects of residue mixtures on soils.

Currently, around 2,000 pesticides containing 500 chemicals are used in Europe. However, data on how these substances affect soil quality are incomplete and fragmented, and do not clearly reflect their overall impact on soil systems and human health.

Conclusions of the study of the University of Córdoba:

-Pesticide residue mixtures were present in all the places studied under conventional agricultural practices, both in samples taken at the beginning of the growing season and in samples taken after harvest.

-On organic soils, residue levels were 70% to 90% lower than in conventional fields; however, most organic soils also contained residue mixtures.

–The general effect of waste mixtures on soil health is unknown. Innovative tests are urgently needed to test the effects of those “cocktails & rdquor; of pesticides detected in soil health in a comprehensive manner, before approving new pesticides for the European Union market.

–Reference points should be defined for waste mixtures of pesticides in all agricultural systems, in order to protect soil health, soil biodiversity and food quality.

-The tTime Needed for the Transition to Organic Agriculture (certified) should also rely on pesticide residue mixtures in the soil at the time of transition initiation.

Reference study: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0269749121004073

