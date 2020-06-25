Most of the fatalities were farm workers who planted seeds at the time of the storm

AP –

India.- Eighty-three people died, mostly farm workers, when struck by lightning during storms on Thursday in the bihar state, in the east of India, according to an official.

Many of them were impacted when they planted seeds in 23 of the state’s 38 districts, the government said in a statement.

The dead included 13 people working in fields in the Gopalganj district, 175 kilometers (110 miles) north of Patna, the capital of the bihar stateUpendra Pal official said. The other cases were recorded in different parts of the state.

Pal added that at least 10 other people were injured and receive medical attention.

The region has been hit by downpours at the start of the monsoon rainy season. In July of last year, 39 people died when they were struck by a lightning strike in Bihar, also during the monsoon, which lasts until September.