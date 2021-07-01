82-year-old woman will travel to space with Jeff Bezos on Blue Origin mission

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will fly next July 20th in the first manned mission of Blue Origin with an 82-year-old woman, her brother Mark Bezos and the winner of the auction for the fourth seat of the ship, indicates the . agency.

It is a suborbital flight lasting about ten minutes. During that time, the New Shepard rocket will exceed the speed of sound and after 180 seconds, the RSS First Step capsule will separate from the booster.

The crew members, when crossing the Kármán line, that is, the limit between atmosphere and outer space, will be able to unbuckle their seat belts, contemplate the stellar landscape and experience the sensation of weightlessness.

Later, the capsule will enter the descent process and the parachutes will take off to reduce the fall speed in the Texas desert, about a mile from the launch pad.

