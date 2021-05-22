82-year-old man’s wrong leg is mistakenly amputated

Amazing robotic arms for amputees 0:51

(CNN) – An elderly man had the wrong leg amputated during an operation, an Austrian hospital admitted.

The 82-year-old man was due to undergo surgery on his left leg this Tuesday, but due to a “human error” his right leg was amputated above the knee, the Freistadt Clinic reported on Friday.

The incident came after a hospital worker mistakenly placed a preoperative mark on the wrong leg, the hospital said.

“It was (Thursday) morning, while the standard dressing change was being performed, that the tragic failure caused by human error was discovered,” said a statement from the clinic, located near the Austrian border with the Czech Republic. .

The patient suffered from “numerous illnesses” and the ailments affected both of his legs.

After the mistake, the man needed to also have his corresponding leg amputated above the knee.

“A disastrous combination of circumstances caused the patient’s right leg to be amputated instead of the left,” the hospital statement said.

The man’s family has been informed and offered psychological support. The hospital has also sent the details of the incident to the regional prosecutor.

“We also want to affirm that we will do everything possible to clarify the case, investigate all internal processes and analyze them critically. All necessary measures will be taken immediately, “the statement said.

The surgeon involved is not currently working, at her own request, he added.